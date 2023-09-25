The powerful new Dyson vacuum makes light work of cleaning large homes

With its fast and powerful motor, wider cleaner head and bigger bin capacity, you’ll deep-clean your entire house

Is there anything more satisfying than a spring clean, a chance to finally tackle those dirty skirting boards and long-ignored dust bunnies under the couch? No, there is not — unless of course you have a larger home. But cleaning up a big area doesn’t have to be a painful enterprise that leads to hours spent trying to extricate your Maltese’s fur from behind every chair in the house. Now there’s a powerful new product on the market to help quickly and efficiently deal to bigger messes. The new Dyson Gen5outsize™ Complete Cordless vacuum makes light work of large floor areas, with no tangled up cord or heavy machine to slow you down.

Think of the Gen5outsize™ as a supersized version of the Dyson Gen5detect™, with savvy features that build on its intelligence, power and performance, making cleaning quicker and easier. Chief among these is the motor, Dyson’s fastest, most power-dense one yet. Known as the “Hyperdymium™”, this fifth iteration powerhouse spins at up to 135,000rpm, generating 250 air watts of suction,¹ capable of deep-cleaning your entire home. Anyone with pets, children or indoor-outdoor lifestyles will particularly appreciate its 25% wider cleaner head² and 150% bigger bin capacity². Specifically, the Digital Motorbar™ XL cleaner head covers more floor with each sweep, for faster room cleaning, removing and de-tangling dirt and hair as you clean. Imagine what it could achieve in a hair salon.

According to Dyson’s Global Dust Study 2023, motivations for cleaning homes have shifted from routine-based cleaning to more reactive action, with 3 in 5 people saying they are motivated to clean their home when it is visibly dusty and dirty, and only 41 percent follow a cleaning routine or schedule. They are also becoming less stringent when it comes to restricting where in the home their pets can roam, despite increased awareness of the nasties that can reside on their fur, such as dust, pet dander, bacteria and pollen.

This is where a product capable of both efficient spot-cleaning, and thorough deep-cleaning comes in. The Gen5outsize™ Complete utilises Dyson’s Advanced HEPA filtration (also known as ‘High Efficiency Particulate Air’) to trap 99.99% of particles as small as 0.1 microns³, so air quality is never compromised. And if you’ve got it in you to deep-clean the entire house, the Gen5outsize™ will effortlessly keep pace, with up to 70 minutes of fade-free run time⁴, so there’s no need to charge or empty it until the job is done.

Meanwhile, the Fluffy Optic™ cleaner head reveals the microscopic dust and dirt you can’t normally see on hard floors⁵ by increasing brightness and range. This makes cleaning immensely satisfying, watching as all those tiny bits of dirt around the home are sucked into oblivion, and knowing you’re not missing any of it. The machine also intelligently reacts to different floor types⁷, and can clean everything from mattresses to sofas and stairs. For families who struggle with long hair of both the human and pet variety, the Dyson hair screw tool removes and detangles both, and the motorised brush bar drives dirt and hair from floors. Big news, in other words, for big messes.

The Dyson Gen5outsize™ Complete cordless vacuum retails for $1,799. Direct exclusive SKU includes a Digital Motorbar™ XL cleaner head, Fluffy Optic™ cleaner head, built-in dusting and crevice tool, combination tool and hair screw tool and Floor Dok Multi™.

Suction tested to IEC62885-4 CL5.8 and CL5.9, tested at the flexible inlet, loaded to bin full, in Boost mode. Compared to the Dyson Gen5detect™ vacuum. Filtration tested against ASTM F3150, tested in Boost mode. Capture rate may differ depending on actual environment and the mode. Applies in Eco mode on hard floor. Actual run time will vary based on power mode, floor type and/or attachments used. Compared to the original Dyson Laser Slim Fluffy™ cleaner head. Effectiveness influenced by ambient light conditions, debris type and surface. Dynamic Load Sensing technology only applies in Auto mode with the Digital Motorbar™ XL cleaner head attached. Suction tested to IEC62885-4 2020 Cl.5.9, tested at the flexible inlet, loaded to bin full, in Boost mode, compared to Dyson UP16 tested per IEC 60312-1 2013 Cl.5.8.