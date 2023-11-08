The launch celebrates the region’s favourable climate and winemaking expertise

There are a few images that spring to mind when you picture the vastness and beauty of Central Otago. Rocky outcrops. Fast-flowing rivers. Weathered plains. Expansive blue skies. All vistas which are best appreciated with a glass of wine in hand.

No one understands this more than G.H. Mumm, the luxury Champagne House which was drawn to the region for its unmatched ability to produce exceptional Pinot Noir. As New Zealand’s most inland region, Pinot Noir grapes thrive in the deep south — cementing its winemaking reputation on the world stage.

Now, G.H. Mumm has revealed its latest drop, which draws on the passion and expertise of local producers and Pernod Ricard winemakers combined with time-honoured techniques, with the new Mumm Central Otago Blanc de Noirs NV. The sparkling wine marks the first time G.H. Mumm has looked to Central Otago, and the second New Zealand region in the Terroirs collection of premium sparkling wines, after the inaugural release of Mumm Marlborough in 2020.

To celebrate the launch of its new Pinot Noir sparkling wine, the Champagne House invited tastemakers to an inner-city leafy courtyard to experience the power and elegance of Central Otago Blanc de Noirs NV, paired with canapes created by head chef Jonathan Rogers and his team from Matakauri Lodge in Queenstown.

Hosted by MC Shelley Ferguson, the mid-morning affair saw guests engage in a tasting of both the new Mumm Central Otago Blanc de Noirs and Mumm Marlborough Brut Prestige, whilst enjoying noisettes which enhanced the flavour and profile of each varietal.

It was an exciting undertaking for chief winemaker Jamie Marfell, who has been creating both still and sparkling for the last 32 years. “It’s a beautiful marriage between the region and the brand. It’s a unique product because there’s nobody really doing a Blancs de Noirs down in Central Otago. We wanted to showcase 100 per cent Pinot Noir with Champagne bubbles. And that’s been an amazing process to take it from start to finish,” Jamie says.

Blanc de Noirs is created with hand-harvested pinot noir grapes from three growers and captures the elegance and sophistication of its unique Central Otago terroir. Jamie says the first 2021 vintage has been in bottle for two years, known as secondary fermentation. “We’ve got no land ourselves, so we’re really reliant on growers. We’ve taken them on the journey. We’ve got the expertise; it’s just trying to tweak it for Central Otago Pinot because it’s a different beast,” he says.

This expertise includes borrowing G.H. Mumm's winemaking processes, and Blanc de Noirs is produced using methode traditionelle, the same method used by Maison Mumm to produce their Champagne. "The process is quite traditional; the fruit is hand-harvested from three different vineyards before being pressed. After that, that's where we get our kick as winemakers — doing some wild fermentation and oak fermentation. It's like pulling all these different levers to make different flavour profiles then it's about bringing it all together at the end," Jamie says.

Blanc de Noirs highlights complex aromas of red fruits like black cherry and red plum, complemented by toasty notes of brioche. An elegantly structured palate highlights delicate fruit flavours, a creamy texture and refreshing natural acidity. The finish is fresh with lingering flavours of citrus and nougat.

“The best part’s the palate. I love its richness because it’s Pinot Noir, it’s got this lovely texture about it and it’s very moreish in the glass. It delivers on bubbles, but delivers on Central Otago as well, which is really nice,” Jamie says. “It’s a very premium New Zealand sparkling wine.”

Seeing guests taste the wine at the event was a full-circle moment for Jamie, who says one the favourite parts of his job is witnessing his efforts in the wild. “I enjoy seeing the product in front of consumers to see their expression and get their feedback. To see people enjoying it is really cool. It’s satisfying to see the results of all of our hard work,” he says.

Matakauri Lodge’s Jonathan Rogers delivered fresh meaning to the phrase ‘wine and dine’ to hero produce from the region. After initially moving to Central Otago for snowboarding in the early Noughties, Jonathan fell in love with the region for its rugged beauty. From a food perspective, Jonathan says he’s built a deep appreciation for the growers, producers and farmers in the area. “We’ve got around 80 suppliers across the country. There are five or six really small farmers in Queenstown alone that we work really closely with and grow things specifically for us that others can’t,” he says.

His ability to showcase what Central Otago is all about saw Jonathan and his team invited to partner with G.H. Mumm for both the Australian and New Zealand release of Blanc de Noirs.

The partnership between Matakauri Lodge and Mumm Central Otago is a perfect synergy, Jonathan says. “Central Otago is my passion. We change our menus every day in line with the seasons. We have so many amazing suppliers and a vegetable garden so we can go and see what’s fresh and good on the day,” he says.

Jonathan, who says his dishes are always produce-driven rather than technique-focused, created a series of canapes to bring out the flavours in the wine without overwhelming the palate.

“I was looking for flavours that I like in the wine, or contrasting flavours without overwhelming it. Being a sparkling wine, you can’t go too heavy — it’s got to be light and fresh. Caviar is a classic pairing,” he says.

The duck canape teased out classic Pinot Noir notes with beetroot, thyme and rosehip to offer a sense of place, while a berries-and-cream dessert matched beautifully with the Mumm Marlborough Rosé. A fresh take on roast potatoes saw them served with crayfish, finger lime (salmon caviar, not finger lime) and chives — an elevated version of a sour cream and chives potato chip. Oysters, another timeless pairing, were served raw with mignonette.

As party season looms, Jamie says he’s looking forward to raising a glass of Blanc de Noirs with family and friends on Christmas Day and beyond.

“For me, it’s celebratory — something to enjoy with friends throughout summer,” he says.