The Magic Of Christmas And Dining With Friends: Where You Need To Be This Festive Season

With its chic bars, luxury accommodation and award-winning restaurants, SkyCity has always been the home of entertainment in Auckland. Now it can add a string of fairy lights to its bow, as the home of Christmas.

The SkyCity team have been busy creating a special atmosphere this year, transforming the precinct into a magical wonderland of twinkling lights, immersive Christmas activities and music.

“SkyCity is buzzing with festive energy,” says SkyCity’s Caroline Ah Chong-Douglas, GM Marketing. “We’re currently recruiting elves, fairies and whimsical creatures to help spread joy. The excitement is building, and everyone’s ready to create unforgettable holiday memories.”

The stage is set for Santa at SkyCity

The ultimate family do

This year, Santa’s Grotto moves to a stunning new setting. Santa’s Magical Wonderland is a ticketed, interactive family experience featuring festive characters and gifts. Step through an enchanted forest to visit with Santa himself, then enjoy a meal with the family at festive favourites Andy’s, Fed Deli or MASU. Orbit 360° Dining and Fortuna remain beloved traditions for Christmas Day dining, often booking out well in advance as guests return year after year for their famous Christmas feasts.

Across SkyCity, there’s a world of festive flavours to explore, from a vibrant Pacific-inspired Christmas feast by Michael Meredith at Metita, to The Grill, set to impress with a Christmas Day menu that heroes New Zealand’s finest ingredients.

Andys Burgers and Bar

“It’s a true showcase of the best our country has to offer,” says Caroline.

Celebrate in style Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

SkyCity also has plenty of premium dining options for those planning soirees to mark the end-of-year season, whether you’re celebrating with the team, long-lunching with friends or sparking a little romance under the Christmas lights.

“There’s something truly special about dining at SkyCity during the festive season,” says Caroline. “Every restaurant brings its own unique flavour to the celebrations.”

MASU

Viva top 10 restaurant Metita is welcoming groups with open arms, saluting the end of the year in style, as star chef Michael Meredith presents Pacific-inspired dishes, accompanied by bubbles. Metita has one of the best dining spaces in Auckland, catering to groups of all sizes in an award-winning naturally inspired interior that’ll have you dreaming of a five-star trip to the islands.

Group bookings are also easily accommodated at Viva Top 60 restaurant MASU by Nic Watt, particularly in the Obi room, with its vintage kimono prints and communal wooden table. Enjoy a modern Japanese feast with shared plates and sizzling dishes cooked on the robata grill.

The best place to toast the team

Looking for an elevated bar experience to celebrate the year that’s been? You’ll find it at SkyBar, literally the highest bar in New Zealand. Show your colleagues just how much you rate them by ascending to level 50 of the Sky Tower, where a beautifully appointed space awaits with unparalleled views of the city. Enjoy a cocktail or glass of Champagne, then circle back with a meal at Orbit 360, SkyCity’s revolving restaurant, to take in more of those panoramic views.

Cassia dining with Sid Sahrawat

The best spot to dine al fresco

For those with friends and family visiting from overseas, where better to impress than a restaurant that serves homegrown New Zealand fare in the Antipodean sunshine? The Grill has transformed its courtyard into an elegant space to make the most of balmy evenings. Dine beneath climbing vines and water features, while soaking up the sunlit sky with views of the iconic Sky Tower. Cassia’s courtyard has opened up too, offering curated snacks by chef Sid and a delicious Malfy drinks menu to match. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Huami’s Perrier-Jouët garden, set beneath traditional Chinese lanterns, offers another special outdoor dining experience to savour this summer. New head chef He Jia will prepare signature Chinese dishes such as wood-roasted Peking duck, honey-glazed char siew pork, dim sum and crispy Tabasco prawns, served with Perrier-Jouët Champagne.

Get into the spirit with a staycation

If you’re enjoying everything SkyCity has to offer, from Santa’s Magical Wonderland to the exquisite drinks and food, it makes sense to extend the occasion. Indulge yourself with a few nights at The Grand by SkyCity or Horizon by SkyCity, and ease the transition to the end-of-year in relaxing modern style.

Got the little ones in tow? SkyCity Hotel’s exclusive Magical Festive Escape offers overnighters with a difference, a captivating Christmas-themed family suite for up to two adults and three children. Think festive décor, a whimsical teepee where your mini-me can delight in a special in-room treat, plus take-home gifts and tickets to Santa’s Magical Wonderland.

Federal St Christmas shows

Where to dine on the biggest days of the year

Simply head to SkyCity’s Huami for yum cha or a special set menu, or The Grill for a premium New Zealand feast, including fresh oysters, tuna, lamb and eye fillet.

SkyCity is the place to be on the last day of 2025 too, not only to catch the fireworks at midnight but to soak up the end-of-year celebrations over drinks and a meal. Go large at SkyBar, with the return of House in the Clouds 2, a dazzling party to ring in 2026 with cocktails, canapes and dancing.

Viva top 60 restaurant Cassia is also renowned as a celebratory spot for good reason – chef Sid knows how to create a buzzy atmosphere with a range of dining experiences, from cosy nooks to private rooms, and the best modern Indian food in the city. Though it’s closed on Christmas Day, it’s open for business on December 31. Expect the fun and fabulous – just what you want New Year’s to be.