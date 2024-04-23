The Home Of Inspired Elegance

Auckland design destination Lahood brings rooms to life.

There are many facets to a successful interior design scheme. It can take a seasoned eye to bring cohesiveness to a room and for the uninitiated, the decision on where to start can be overwhelming, especially when it comes to curtains and blinds.

Whether you’re using an architect or interior designer or choosing for yourself, an invaluable resource for design inspiration and insider tips is the Mt Eden showroom of Lahood® Window Furnishings, and its website Lahood.co.nz.

The locally owned business has been at the forefront of custom-made curtains and blinds for more than 40 years and has access to Auckland’s largest selection of quality curtain fabrics from leading New Zealand and international design houses. Lahood is also Auckland’s sole Luxaflex Blinds Gallery store.

Lahood has recently revamped its website and how it helps its customers find their perfect window treatments, but after four decades, some things remain the same – namely, the service.

“Speaking to our clients, many of whom are repeat customers, sometimes several generations in a family, we learned that our real point of difference is our personalised service, as well as the quality of our products,” says Peter Lahood, founder and managing director.

“As a result of the customer feedback, we have a new tagline to sum up what we offer. ‘Elegance Materialised’ perfectly captures the journey customers embark on with the Lahood team to achieve beautiful windows,” says Lahood marketing and communications manager, Anne-Marie McKenzie.

Lahood’s exceptional service includes free, no-obligation showroom and home-visit consultations, which cover all facets of window treatments – from style, design, and materials to solutions for sun-shading, privacy, and retaining winter warmth. As well as design inspiration and advice, Lahood provides a full suite of window treatment services.

All Lahood curtains and blinds are custom-made and professionally installed by Lahood's experts. Additionally, clients can make use of Lahood's award-winning interior design service, which covers all aspects of interior design, beyond just windows. Lahood's experienced Commercial team also provide an unrivalled service directly to architects, designers and building professionals.

Custom-made window treatments last the distance and subscribing to the cost-per-wear ethos, offer value for money for many years. As well as looking beautiful and enhancing your interior design, properly fitted curtains will keep rooms warm and cozy in the cooler months, helping with power bills. Lahood offers window treatments at a range of price points, and its consultants can advise on making the most of your budget. Lahood is also a go-to destination for quality wallpaper, upholstery, rugs and soft furnishings, saving you time and ensuring a harmonised look.

Design inspiration online

Lahood.co.nz provides design inspiration with case studies and offers advice from both in-house and independent design experts, including interior stylist Michelle Halford, known as The Design Chaser. In a recent Lahood blog, Michelle offers advice for anyone thinking about window furnishings.

The first consideration is functionality – what is the room being used for? Consider blackout blinds or curtains for bedrooms, durable fabrics for high-traffic areas and moisture-resistant options for bathrooms.

“When it comes to aesthetics, consider the overall look and feel. Do you prefer sleek roller blinds or natural linen sheers?” Michelle says. “Ensure your fabric choices complement your overall décor.”

And while curtains and blinds are often a finishing touch, you may need to consider them early in your renovation or build project. “Think about finishes at the start,” Michelle advises. “Double pleats create a full, luxurious feel for curtains but require space when pulled back. Flush or recessed tracks provide a discreet look but need to be considered on building or renovation plans.”





To create Elegance Materialised in your home, get started with a free design consultation at the Lahood showroom at 104 Mt Eden Rd or call 0800 LAHOOD or visit Lahood.co.nz to schedule a free in-home consultation.

