The Black Ferns Reflect On The Mana Of The Jersey

Women’s rugby union is, at long last, getting the attention it deserves. adidas has just unveiled the tournament jersey that will be worn by the Black Ferns, New Zealand’s professional women’s side, at the Rugby World Cup in Aotearoa — a competition that will see teams from Japan, Fiji and England hit the field. The buildup to the cup is in full swing, with the jersey release on September 1, followed by the line-up announcement September 13. Co-captained by Ruahei Demant and Waikato's Kennedy Simon, the squad includes household names like Ruby Tui and Renee Wickliffe, while newer faces Santo Taumata, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu and 18-year-old Sylvia Brunt will also don the new jersey.

Designed by adidas for the Back Ferns, it’s significant that such an esteemed global brand is backing Aotearoa’s women’s team, using its design innovation to craft a high-performing garment not tailored to the players, but representative of both organisations' shared commitment to diversity and equality; the brand body-mapped the entire squad to ensure exact measurements and a great fit, the sweat-wicking fabric is made from recycled or upcycled fibres, and, of course, there’s the debossed fern motif pride of place.

The Black Ferns jersey also represents so much more than just sport. Dedication, mahi and natural talent are required to achieve athletic prowess, and each player has faced challenges and made sacrifices to get to where they are today. Standing behind the players are the communities that have rallied around these women to help them achieve their dreams, and the rising popularity of women's Rugby Union is a heartening sign of society shifting — a tangible levelling of the playing field.

Inspiring the next generation of players, being a role model doesn't come lightly — nor does the gravity of wearing the Black Ferns jersey — and Viva spoke to Portia Woodman, Chelsea Bremner and Ruby Tui about the personal significance behind wearing the new jersey, their journey to get to this point, and what it's like being a Black Fern.

PORTIA WOODMAN, OUTSIDE BACK

How did it feel when you put on the Black Ferns jersey for the very first time?

I felt a lot of pride, and a lot of nervousness, because I hadn't played a lot of 15-a-side women's rugby. But when you put on that jersey, it's kind of like armour, and you feel invincible with the girls around you. I was playing at Eden Park and my whānau were behind me in a big stadium, so that feeling of putting that jersey on and knowing I've got all of that around me was pretty surreal and was really awesome.

Is there anything distinctive or special about the jersey for you?

Probably the legacy that comes with it. All the girls that have paved the way, from the first World Cup in 1991, and were just going out there for the pure love of the game — they were mums, teachers, police officers — so all the work that those ladies have done and put into that jersey, we carry that around with us nowadays.

How do you handle the pressure of competitive sport?

It's quite hard. I think a lot of it is that mental side, and whether it's the feeling of not being good enough, or asking what can I do to be better. So, I think it's important to have a good support system around you. My parents are both an amazing support. There's the supportive parent and the critical parent, and I think you need both of them. My wife is also in the team and she's been through it all. We kind of bounce ideas off each other and I've got my best friends as well, so I think as long as you've got a really good support system around you, you can tackle the world.

Portia Woodman. Photo/Supplied.

Do you think women's rugby getting more attention has helped shift the conversations around the sport with regards to mental health, wellbeing and equality?

The more people that see the game the more it will bring these issues to light. When you see the game, you're going to see some of the struggles, or the things that are happening, or the things that aren't quite right. As you say, the equality and balance regarding gender, I think because it is going to be seen, it's going to be talked about more and I think that's great. Anything where people are talking about the women's game, for example, the support, or what more needs to be done, how the game is going, and what more can the girls do to help grow the game. As long as those conversations are happening around the game, we're in a great spot and it's got to be good for the future. And it's got to be good for the young girls coming through in five to ten years.

CHELSEA BREMNER, LOCK

Is there anything distinctive or special about the women's jersey to you?

I would just say probably knowing where we've come to in the women's game in terms of the jerseys. Like talking to lots of the old Black Ferns women who have come before us, who've said that they were given big baggy jerseys, and talking to other Canterbury women, saying they use to wear men's jerseys from the day before that sometimes hadn't even been washed. So being at that stage now where we have our own jerseys designed for us is really special and really grateful for that.

As a professional sportswoman, do you think you have to be an all-rounder in life too?

I know that the Black Ferns selectors look for more than just a player. They look for someone who is a Black Fern on and off the field. So, in terms of being the best that we can be and being driven, being professional. I know that no one has got here without being professional and making an effort. It's giving everything 100 per cent, and also those relationships off the field. It's awesome having a growing fan base so every opportunity we get to connect with people is really special.

Do you think women players have more pressure to be more than just an athlete?

Definitely. The last few years it's been that way in terms of the Black Ferns being not professional, or semiprofessional. Those of us that are lucky enough to be full-time contracted players can focus on that. But I know for those girls still striving to be a contracted player, or even just those girls in the Farah Palmer Cup, there is a lot of pressure to be professional and also hold down a full-time job. I know even just with the Canterbury Farah Palmer cup team the amount of effort and time required outside the actual game now is a lot more than it was with reviews and top-up training sessions. There are a lot of expectations placed on the girls.

What advice would you give to young people wanting to achieve what you have?

I would say just give it 100 per cent. Just work as hard as you can to achieve your goals. I know when I made the switch from netball to rugby, I put in the extra time to learn the rules and also fitness. That's always been a huge part of who I am, but also, I think it's a good part of my game. My work ethic is one of my strengths and that comes from giving everything 100 per cent at every session that I do. There are some inspirational stories from some of the Black Ferns who have overcome things, and even just the mums in our team. It's cool to see that anyone can make it happen if they try really hard.

RUBY TUI, OUTSIDE BACK

Is there anything distinctive, unique or special about the women's jersey to you?

Everything it represents, everything I've been through in my life. I've always been looking for a group of people who don't just talk the talk, they actually put their head down and do the work, turn up when they say they're going to, try and be good people, and go and do things that people say they couldn't do. Women's rugby, thankfully when I rocked up, was full of people like that, full of inspiring people that never got any clout, never got much really but they did a heck of a lot and so that black jersey encompasses everything that ever been hopeful in my life and I think in many others. It's been such an important thread in my life personally and means a heck of a lot

Is the feeling any different now that you've been in the team for several years?

No, I still feel absolutely energised before I run out. I still have the same processes. I still work my butt off every day and every second and it still means so much to me. Honestly, the easy part is being announced in the team — all the hard work starts when you get there. It's always been hard work, and it's always meant so much. The special feeling never goes away.

Do you think women's rugby getting more attention has helped shift the conversations around the sport?

Yeah I do, and I'm really proud of New Zealand getting behind the women's team. Tthe women's rugby test matches sell out around the world, and it would just be so amazing if that could happen in New Zealand as well — especially with the home world cup that's never been done before. One cool thing, like no matter what happens in the Rugby World Cup, has been the support from men like the All Blacks, they've come in and given us all their gold nuggets and they've just supported us so much. And you see it around the country, like I've got lots of older men coming up to me who know the ins and outs of our games now. Yeah, I'm so proud of New Zealand.

What are you most looking forward to about the World Cup, and why should New Zealanders be excited too?

New Zealand right now has the opportunity to absolutely change the face of women's rugby. We have always quietly been the face of women's rugby around the world, but recently we've actually had to look to really look at ourselves, and now we have the ultimate test and opportunity to play at home. The world is coming to our place to see how we do it, how we host, how we play, how we party and how we do everything — so, New Zealand can grasp that opportunity and realise we're about to put on one of the biggest shows the world has ever seen. Women's rugby is one of the fastest growing sports around the world at the moment; everyone wants a piece of that pie, and we've got the pie right here in our hands. If we do a good job of this, it will go down in history. New Zealand will be historic once again if we get it right and we do it right, and I'm telling you right now, there's nothing like doing the haka in front of New Zealanders.