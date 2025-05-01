The best jewellery to treasure this Mother’s Day

Celebrate love in all its forms with a gift they’ll keep forever from Michael Hill Fine Jewellers.

A thoughtful piece of jewellery can say what words often can’t—a heartfelt thank you for the sacrifices made, time given, and unconditional love that defines the most meaningful relationships. This Mother’s Day, honour her with a gift that reflects just how deeply she’s appreciated.

With so many iterations, where does one start? With its extensive range and trusted reputation among New Zealand shoppers, Michael Hill offers something for every type of mother figure and every unique taste.

Minimalists will love the subtlety and restraint of Michael Hill’s more understated pieces, like a timeless fob chain, slim watch or simple silver bangle - each versatile enough to be worn alone or layered to create a curated, modern look.

Michael Hill’s right on trend with its diamond-set huggie hoops, and the fashion for charms is well catered to (a meaningful pendant makes for a perfect personal gift). Pearls are having a moment too, and you’ll find the brand’s pearl pendant bar necklace offers a modern take on a timeless classic.

For those with ornate taste and an appreciation of chic timepieces, a statement watch is the ultimate accessory – where function effortlessly blends with high fashion.

And you can't go wrong with a true classic and cornerstone of the Michael Hill collection, the tennis bracelet. Slim, elegant and set with 1.8 carats of laboratory-grown diamonds, the design is available in both yellow and white gold and sure to become a cherished family heirloom.

Whether you’re marking a first Mother’s Day or simply showing appreciation for years of her quiet strength and unwavering love, a thoughtful, personal piece of jewellery is something that stands the test of time.

