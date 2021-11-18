Spice Up Your Coffee Game This Festive Season

The lights are twinkling, the scent of pine is in the air and the chirrup of cicadas is ramping up... there's nothing quite like the heady feeling at this time of year.

Nespresso is getting into the spirit with the launch of its 'Gifts of the Forest' range, a nature-inspired limited-edition collection of coffees (suitable for both Nespresso's Original and Vertuo systems) to be savoured with loved ones or wrapped and put under the tree.

The new range includes a Forest Fruit Flavour (a berry-based blend of Latin American and African arabicas); Forest Almond Flavour (exploring the complex nutty aromas found around the coffee belt), and Forest Black, (with the woody aromas of Colombian arabicas).

With beautiful packaging designed by Colombian luxury fashion designer Johanna Ortiz, they make the ideal eco-conscious gift — as well as Nespresso's commitment to ongoing agroforestry projects, the brand helps to protect 10 million trees in the Amazon in collaboration with Conservation International and La Pedrera's Madroño community.

While you're stuffing stockings, throw in some stylish extras: this year's Festive collection features other items perfect for gifting, including beautiful Nespresso travel mugs in limited edition colourways suited to the celebratory season.

Or check out these tasty Nespresso coffee recipes, to be enjoyed throughout the day, for yourself.

Forest almond and oat cappucino. Photo / Supplied.

FOREST ALMOND AND OAT CAPPUCCINO

Try this flavour as a delicious morning coffee, paired with frothy oat milk and crunchy granola on top, and finished with a dusting of mixed spice.

40ml Nespresso Forest Almond Flavour (espresso extraction)

100ml oat milk

¼ cup almond, oat and honey granola

Mixed spice

Use your milk device or machine to froth milk. Extract coffee into a cappuccino glass. Pour the milk and froth into your glass to the rim of the cup. Top with granola. Dust with mixed spice.

Forest black frappe. Photo / Supplied.

FOREST BLACK FRAPPE

This refreshing afternoon coffee is cool, creamy, and uplifting. Add a dusting of Nespresso Spice Blend on top for a festive touch.

Ingredients

40ml Nespresso Forest Black (espresso extraction)

120 ml full cream milk

30ml fresh cream

6 ice cubes

Mixed spice

5ml maple syrup (optional)

Whipped cream

Whisk fresh cream in a bowl until thick and holding its shape and set aside. Place ice cubes, maple syrup (optional), cold milk and coffee into a blender, ensuring coffee is the last ingredient. Blend for 30 seconds to ensure all ingredients are well combined for a smooth consistency. Pour into a tall glass. For extra indulgence add a scoop of whipped cream and dust with mixed spice.

Forest fruit martini. Photo / Supplied.

FOREST FRUIT MARTINI

A bright and summery take on the classic Espresso Martini, this has lively notes of jammy berry and a hint of chocolate.

Ingredients



40ml Nespresso Forest Fruit Flavour (espresso extraction)

6 ice cubes

15ml Blackberry syrup

15ml Kahlua

30ml Vodka

Blackberry for garnish

Place ice cubes, vodka, Kahlua and blackberry syrup into a shaker. Extract coffee directly into the shaker as the last ingredient. Place lid on and shake hard for 30 seconds to 1 minute, or until ice forms on the outside. Remove lid and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with blackberry on top.