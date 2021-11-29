Sponsored
Special Delivery! Moët & Chandon's Limited-Edition Bespoke Magnum's Are Something To Celebrate

It’s the summer we’ve all been yearning for — a chance to slip on a shimmering outfit and get together with our nearest and dearest over a long lunch or a glamorous party on a balmy summer evening. While nothing says celebration quite like French Champagne, this year Moët & Chandon is offering an extra special way to enjoy it. What could be more luxurious than a personalised magnum delivered to your door by your charming concierge?

The limited-time offering is part of the Champagne House’s global ‘Effervescence’ campaign to celebrate Moët & Chandon, the iconic champagne that first launched in 1743, and is now popped open every second around the world. The House has planned a series of sparkling celebrations in Sydney, London, New York, Paris, Milan, Madrid and many more.

New Zealanders can also be part of the global festivities as Moët & Chandon Effervescence arrives in New Zealand, by securing their own personalised magnum of the House’s iconic Moët Impérial Champagne, or by gifting a magnum to a loved one. The idea is to immerse each recipient in a little of the magic of the celebratory events taking place globally, thanks to an unforgettable champagne delivery that calls to mind something out of a Hollywood film.

For a limited time, customers can personalise their Moët & Chandon magnum with one of three seasonal greetings: ‘Celebrate’, ‘With Love’, or ‘Merry Christmas’, in gold calligraphy. Those based in Auckland Central can then book the House’s exclusive Champagne Concierge service to hand-deliver each magnum ($190), from December 13-18 via its custom delivery van inspired by the classic vehicles of the French countryside. If that wasn’t Holly Golightly enough, each bottle is presented in a bespoke limited edition Effervescence Gift Box.

For those in the greater Auckland area and other main metros nationwide, personalised Moët Impérial magnums, ($170) delivered in signature Moët & Chandon gift bags, will be available from December 1 via standard courier.

Now all you need to decide is who to send a bottle or personalised magnum to — or if you should take care of your summer entertaining needs by nabbing one for yourself.

To secure your limited edition, personalised magnum of Moët Impérial, go to Moeteffervescence.co.nz

