Relax, Dine And Dream At The Ultimate Winter Escape

SkyCity’s two-night winter package deal will entice you to experience Auckland as you never have before.

It’s about this time of year we start hankering for respite from winter hibernation – a luxurious urban excursion that combines relaxation, delicious food and pampering. All of which makes the Winter Escapes package at The Grand by SkyCity or its contemporary sister hotel Horizon by SkyCity sound so appealing.

Horizon by SkyCity

From now until the end of September, guests can enjoy two nights at one of SkyCity’s five-star hotels for $599, including $150 credit to use at any of SkyCity’s restaurants, admission to the Sky Tower (including a welcome drink at The Lookout on level 53), and even valet parking. Two adults can stay in a Grand King room at The Grand by SkyCity or a Superior Room at Horizon by SkyCity, a complimentary room upgrade to the next available room type and Fed Deli popcorn as a welcome amenity in your room.

Horizon by SkyCity, Superior King Room

SkyCity is an iconic central perch from which to enjoy all that our vibrant biggest city has to offer, whether that’s shopping, dining or activity-based. But even for locals used to commuting into the city, the iconic destination offers a chance to experience the dynamic urban environment at a leisurely pace, says SkyCity Director of Hotels Michael Anderson.

“It’s an opportunity to be a tourist in your own city. You really get to make the most of some of the amazing restaurants, bars, hotels and experiences that we offer that you might not traditionally think about because you live and work here.”

The Grand by SkyCity

The Grand, which has just celebrated its 20-year anniversary, is a fitting place to celebrate a special occasion or romantic weekend, as guests are treated to understated luxury and elegance. With the renowned East Day Spa on site and five-star service from the moment you walk in, the hotel’s guest relations team are adept at making a stay extra special.

Those seeking a contemporary five-star vibe will find it at the ultra-modern Horizon by SkyCity, across the road from the Sky Tower on Hobson Street. The hotel, now a year old, is not only architecturally striking, but has thoughtfully and intuitively designed spaces. As a hub of entertainment, SkyCity has more than 15 restaurants and bars at which to spend your package voucher, exploring top modern cuisine from around the globe, whether it’s Indian at Cassia, Japanese at MASU by Nic Watt or Chinese at Huami. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The Grill, Horizon by SkyCity

Given the under-cover connectivity between hotels and the majority of the restaurants located inside the SkyCity building, winter weather is unlikely to rain on a potential progressive drinks experience. Nor a culinary one, sampling appetisers on your way to dinner, and later, heading somewhere new for dessert. Whet your appetite with the infamous sliders at Al Brown’s iconic Depot; enjoy a hearty beef scotch with palusami at Michael Meredith’s award-winning Metita before moving onto Orbit for spiced apple and date pudding, while overlooking the cityscape at night from 52 levels up.

Onyx bar, Horizon by SkyCity

“There’s a fantastic light display on at the precinct at the moment,” says Michael, “but one thing I think is really nice to do on a crisp winter day is to walk around the Viaduct and Wynyard Quarter and take in those lovely views over the harbour.”

Immersive daytime activities are also part of the SkyCity hub, with the All Blacks Experience and Weta Workshop Unleashed within the precinct. And Auckland has plenty going on this winter, including the Auckland Art Gallery’s major contemporary exhibition A Century of Modern Art featuring works by Picasso, Monet and Van Gogh, until the end of September.

The Grill, Horizon by SkyCity

“The package enables you to come and experience the best of what SkyCity has to offer,” says Michael, “and to enjoy a little bit of your own backyard through a different lens”.

Book a Winter Escapes package at Skycity.co.nz/winterescapes.

Package valid for up to two adults for a two-night stay in a Grand King room at The Grand by SkyCity or a Superior King room at Horizon by SkyCity for stays from 1 July – 30 September. Bookings are subject to availability; blackout dates will apply. All package elements must be redeemed during the stay and cannot be transferred or exchanged for cash. You will be responsible for all incidental charges and costs (excluding any package inclusions), including travel to and from SkyCity Auckland and all in-room hotel services provided throughout your stay.