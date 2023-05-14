Refresh Your Interior This Season With The Stylish New Farmers Home Collection

These elegant pieces from the latest Farmers Home collection make it easy to update every room for autumn and winter.

As the temperature slides towards winter, it’s a good time to embrace your inner homebody, whether it’s snuggling by the fireplace on a plush couch, laughing around the dinner table with great food and even better friends, or nestling into cosy layers in bed on a chilly Sunday morning. We want an abode the feels and looks good, and the new collection from Farmers Home makes it easy to give your interior a seasonal refresh by creating a sense of warmth, comfort and sophistication, room-by-room. Here are our top picks from the collection.

Creative curves

It’s a style beloved by interior designers such as Kelly Wearstler and high-end boutique hotels around the world — statement pieces with sweeping curves. Farmers’ new three-seater Callie suite meets this sophisticated trend head-on. Rendered in sumptuous Boucle fabric in a natural shade, its chic shape will elevate your living room, particularly when paired with the Callie armchair. Contrast these feminine pieces with the Kingston chair in green leather, and accessorise with cushions from the Farmers Home range that echo its elegant olive green hue — such as the M&CO Patchwork Cushion in olive, and the Cotton Velvet Lumbar cushion in thyme. Continue the curves with a Solana Coffee Table, an Art Deco-styled Tivoli Brass Floor Lamp, and a textured floorpiece like this Stones Rug.

Very nice vessels

Bring mid-century style into the modern age with inspired accessories that look just as good with your favourite indoor plants or flowers as they do on their own. A trio of monochrome vessels will suit most interiors. Try the M&CO Hakan Vessel, the Arco Vessel, and an Enamel Brass Tray in white to bring a touch of old-school glamour to any room.

Elegant eating

Create cohesion by continuing the boucle theme in the dining room with these inviting Avril dining chairs in grey boucle that soften the space — ideal if you have wooden floors. Paired with the simple modern lines of the Amalfi Dining Table in black and Dining Bench, this mix'n'match combo is a versatile choice for a variety of spaces, whether you position it next to a window, a wall or in the centre of the room. Available in both black and natural coloured oak (and with the Amalfi Dining Chair, if you prefer a seamless look) the Amalfi Dining Table also includes an extension plate to cater for sumptuous weekend dinner parties, or when the neighbours pop round for a Sunday roast.

Stylish siestas

Here’s a dreamy antidote to the cold: bed linen rendered in warm, autumnal tones, like this Haven Corduroy Duvet Cover Set in ochre for a Queen. Paired with a textural Zoe Headboard, again in a curved style and beautifully upholstered boucle, it looks extra inviting when layered with a Herringbone Throw, a Kate Reed Perry Linen Quilt in natural for a Queen/King, and an M&CO Dunes Ripple Cushion. Illuminate your late-night reading with the Amalfi Flo Table Lamp in brass.

Beautiful bathrooms

Step out of a steaming-hot bath and wrap yourself in a plush towel in colours that echo the other rooms in the house. The Domani Toscana Organic Bath Towel in truffle will complement your bedroom linen, just as the Kate Reed Camden Hand Towel in olive ties in the greens of the living room to your bathroom or powder room. Earthy ceramics that reflect the soft neutrals and shapely curves abundant in other areas of your house are another apt indulgence. We love the Linen House Aria Hand Towel, Wasabi, the Robert Gordon Wellness Soap and Tumbler, and the Wellness Tray.

Stunning serveware

This season’s dinnerware and entertaining is all about mixing textures, adding warm woods, in the form of beautiful bowls and boards, to white crockery. Adorn your table with the Salt&Pepper Provedore Oval Paddle, the Vida Salt & Pepper Mill in natural, and the Southwest Teak Salad Servers for a set of two. If you’re looking to add a touch of mid-century elegance to the kitchen (or perhaps your bar area), this Salt&Pepper Bond Whiskey Set with a decanter and four tumblers are the perfect addition.

Photo / Supplied

