Put The Joy Back In Your Gift Shopping At Auckland International Airport Duty Free

There’s something for everyone at Auckland International Airport Duty Free.

Navigating the holiday gift rush can be overwhelming. Rather than adding more stress to an already hectic time, consider the convenience, and the enjoyment, of shopping for tax- and duty-free gifts before your flight. Whether you’re on the hunt for a thoughtful present or a little something to pamper yourself, Auckland International Airport offers a world of choice. Arrive with ample time to peruse the hundreds of top-notch brands — hunt out your signature scent, find a new favourite tipple, update your gadgets, sample some treats, pick the perfect piece of jewellery and generally let the wonderful retail staff share their expertise on the latest and greatest for you and yours. Here are some of the team’s top recommendations for this season and beyond.

Each Mountain Jade piece carries its own story

The finer things

Jenni Davies, Aelia Senior Store Manager in Departures, has been working in duty free for nearly 16 years and says the buzz and excitement of the environment never gets old. “I love being able to help people choose gifts for their loved ones who they’re flying off to see for the holidays — it’s a really special time of year”. Scents are always a gift winner and when it comes to choosing the right one for friends and family, Jenni says you can’t go wrong with the classics; Chanel colognes and eau de parfums are hard to beat and people always fall in love the Jo Malone range too. Jenni’s new personal favourite is the new Le Labo range of fragrances, “They come with a personalised printed label — and they all smell heavenly”. Jenni is also a big fan of Champagne and can’t get enough of the Moët Ice Imperial – made to be sipped over ice. Jenni’s tip? Use frozen fruit instead. “It’s incredible,” she says.

Nikole McGillivray, who looks after Auckland International Airport’s online shopping site, known as The Mall, says that when it comes to gift-buying, gift packs and bundles at this time of year tick all the boxes. “They are perfect as a last-minute gift or as stocking stuffers,” she says. The Hugo Boss Men’s 3-Piece Festive Gift Set and the Chloé Women’s 3-Piece Signature Festive Gift Set would be her pick of the scents. Or, she says, the Ecoya Guava & Lychee Sorbet Travel Set, packed in a matching toiletries bag, is a great all-rounder. And there aren’t many recipients who wouldn’t delight in a House of Chocolate Bonbon Selection under the Christmas tree. For music fans, Nikole singles out the Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones, which are very popular, and for fashionistas, her top pick would be the new Saben ‘Sugar Coated’ range. “These bags are not only great quality they are also very vibrant colours and perfect for summer.” Nikole would put a bottle of whisky on her own wishlist. While she knows exactly what her favourites are — a deliciously peaty drop from Ardbeg or the Arbelour Single Malt, “great for pairing with Christmas cake and dark chocolate, so pretty ideal for the gift season”. For anyone still trying to find their own favourite, she says, “Our instore staff are a wealth of knowledge, plus you can do tastings.”

George Pather is one such Liquor Specialist in Aelia Departures and says he loves being able to help others find their perfect gift. A whisky fan himself, he recommends a single malt to gift to any budding whisky enthusiast. “Maybe paired with some beautiful chocolates.”

The best of Aotearoa New Zealand

Store Manager Waruna Patabandige would opt for a beautiful New Zealand wine to impress overseas gift recipients — Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc or Gibbston Valley Pinot Noir go straight to the top of his list. For himself, he's coveting a Rado watch. "To add to my collection — a timepiece is always a classic gift."

Nora Lim, Assistant Store Manager for Fashion & Art of Living, also champions New Zealand brands. She particularly loves Antipodes. “They have a really beautiful range of skincare — their hand cream especially”. And the perfect stocking stuffer? “Anything chocolate. Whittakers’s Limited Edition Candy Cane block is so yummy.”

For a truly, uniquely Kiwi gift, Mountain Jade’s Store Manager, Paul Archer, holds the answer. “My deepest passion lies in the stories and history behind pounamu. Gifting these pieces holds immense meaning, with each piece carrying its own story. There’s something incredibly special about sharing these treasures with loved ones during the festive period and gifting something truly meaningful,” he says. The Toki design is one of his favourites: “It represents qualities like strength, courage and determination, traits of some incredible male figures in my life. The Toki reminds me of their unwavering strength.” For a more delicate choice, Paul loves the Pikorua (Twist) design. “This piece holds so much meaning – it symbolises the strong connections and intertwined paths we share with our loved ones and friends.”

One thing the whole team agree on, there’s a perfect gift waiting for everyone at Auckland International Airport Duty Free. Take the time. Enjoy.