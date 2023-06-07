Pure For A Reason

Xeomin® is the first anti-wrinkle injectable to undergo additional purification to remove unnecessary ingredients* which may, over time, increase the risk of your anti-wrinkle treatment not working. Ask your healthcare professional all about Xeomin®.
*XEOMIN® is free from complexing proteins.
The Pure* Choice
Over time, laughing, frowning and smiling can cause persistent frown lines to appear. Neurotoxins, like XEOMIN®, act on nerve endings in facial muscles and prevent them from contracting to temporarily soften the lines in the face. XEOMIN® is the first clinically proven anti-wrinkle injection uniquely purified to remove unnecessary proteins.*
Purity Matters
XEOMIN® goes through extra purification steps in the manufacturing process to remove unnecessary complexing proteins.† These complexing proteins may lead to treatment resistance over time and cause your anti-wrinkle treatment to stop working. XEOMIN®'s purified* formulation may reduce the risk of developing resistance to treatment as, unlike other anti-wrinkle treatments, it’s free from complexing proteins.
Results That You Can Trust
In frown line treatment studies, XEOMIN® anti-wrinkle injections improved the appearance of frown lines in over 95% of patients within 1 month of treatment and desirable effects were maintained for up to 4 months. XEOMIN® is also highly effective for the treatment of horizontal frown lines and crow’s feet with results maintained for up to 4 months.
Glabellar frown lines
Horizontal forehead lines
Representative examples. Individual results may vary. Xeomin® is a temporary treatment. Before and after photos taken at maximum contraction.
To find out more and locate your nearest XEOMIN® clinic visit Xeomin.co.nz
*XEOMIN® is free from complexing proteins.
†Studies have not been performed to determine whether the presence or absence of complexing/unnecessary proteins has a long-term effect on safety or efficacy.
XEOMIN® (Incobotulinumtoxin A) 50, 100 Units is a Prescription Medicine. Indications: In adults, for the treatment of cervical dystonia; blepharospasm; spasticity of the upper limb; upper facial lines: glabellar frown lines, lateral periorbital lines (crow’s feet), horizontal forehead lines. XEOMIN® has both risks and benefits, consult your doctor if XEOMIN® is right for you. Further information on the risks and benefits of XEOMIN® can be found in the Consumer Medicine Information (CMI) available from www.medsafe.govt.nz or by calling 0800 822 310. Use strictly as directed. If symptoms continue or you have side effects, see your doctor, pharmacist or health care professional. Common side effects include: Headaches; nausea; tenderness, swelling, redness, numbness or bruising of the skin; dry eye; heavy feeling of eyelid/ eyebrow/forehead; face/brow not symmetrical, dropping eyelids/eyebrows. Serious side effects are rare and include allergic reactions. XEOMIN® is an unfunded medicine, prescription charge will apply. Normal doctor charges will still apply. Medical information: Ph: 0800 822 310. Copyright© 2023. Pharmacy Retailing NZ Limited t/a Health Care Logistics (HCL) 58 Richard Pearse Drive, Mangere, Auckland 2022. All rights reserved. XEOMIN® and Merz Aesthetics are registered trademarks of Merz Pharma GMbH & Co. KGaA. NZ_XEO_VIVA_ADV_V1:MAY23. Date of preparation: May 2023. TAPS MR9267. For information about how Merz handle personal data, please see Merz General Data Protection Information Notice at www.merz.com/fin