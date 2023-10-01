Picture Yourself Against A Backdrop Of The French Riviera In Summer. This Is The Scent You Should Be Wearing

Jimmy Choo Rose Passion transports you to coastal France, no passport required.

Nestled along the sun-kissed shores of the Mediterranean Sea, the French Riviera emerges as a paradise of natural beauty and luxury. Its enchanting coastline, adorned with golden beaches and azure waters, has long been a haven for those seeking both relaxation and sophistication.

Amidst this coastal allure stands the iconic Le Palais Bulles, a visionary architectural masterpiece that seems to have sprung from the dreams of a futurist artist. Designed by the imaginative mind of Antti Lovag, the palace’s bubble-shaped domes and curved forms harmonise with the undulating landscape, creating a seamless union between the ingenuity of design and the natural wonders that surround it.

It’s scenes like this that served as the inspiration for Rose Passion, the latest fragrance from the global luxury house of Jimmy Choo. Glamour, confidence and playfulness are at the heart of the juice, which was named ‘rose’ (that’s ‘pink’ in French) in honour of the glittering coastlines and languid, intoxicating evenings synonymous with this utterly romantic part of the world.

Le Palais Bulles offers breathtaking panoramic views of the cerulean sea below, a spectacle that perfectly complements the Mediterranean’s tranquil expanse. Now, imagine you’re there, taking in the visionary architecture and unbridled elegance as you sit poolside, with blue skies reflecting into the Mediterranean Sea. You have an ice-cold drink in hand and a sun hat to shade you as the bright light begins to dip to a soft glow. The only thing that will make the experience that much more desirable? The perfect scent.

Capturing the very essence of a summer’s day, Jimmy Choo Rose Passion opens with top notes of fresh coconut water and the rich exotic bloom of the frangipani flower. It’s these notes that first dance upon your nose and set the scene for what’s to come. As these fresh yet creamy accords dry down, the heart of the fragrance comes to life, bringing forth the headiness of orchids with the seductive spring scent of jasmine flower.

As your magical Mediterranean evening progresses, the scent evolves with it, building to an intensity thanks to a base of sandalwood and exotic vanilla which gracefully unify all the elements of Rose Passion’s complex juice. Like strolling through a garden in full bloom on a warm summer’s day, it’s a fragrance for white floral lovers, or anyone looking to be transported to coastal France, with or without a passport.

Rose Passion invites you to be daring and passionate, joyful and sexy, pleasure-seeking yet powerful, dauntless and desirable — everything you could hope to be in a glamorous location such as this. The bottle itself imbues these sentiments perfectly, crafted with the timeless elegance of Venetian Murano glass in mind, it resembles a beautifully cut crystal jewel. The fuschia-pink hue is cheerful and playful, and as eye-catching as the sparkling ocean of the French Riviera as it appears to glow from within. The soft curves of the bottle contrast with the sharp edges of the slick black and gold cap, topping the vessel with confidence, just like the fragrance itself.

Rose Passion is a joyous ode to the vivacious allure of the free-spirited modern woman living and loving life on her own terms. Like Le Palais Bulles she doesn’t follow the rules, she makes her own, backed by her playful nature and bold attitude. In the campaign for the scent, Moroccan-Italian model Malika el Maslouhi captures the mood perfectly, dancing and posing confidently by the pool amidst the backdrop of the Mediterranean Sea. Maslouhi exudes sophistication and allure and is the embodiment of the glamorous heritage of the Jimmy Choo name. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

With almost summer upon us, you may feel emboldened to take a chance on a new adventure or appropriately mark the dawn of a new season with a scent to suit, and Jimmy Choo Rose Passion is the perfect olfactory partner.