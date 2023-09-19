Our customers mean everything to us.

Dining at a neighbourhood local like Cazador has a huge impact.

It’s rare to find a restaurant in Auckland that has been around for several decades but Cazador on Dominion Rd is no ordinary restaurant. Started by Tony and Barbara Lolaiy in 1987, the popular eatery, renowned for its game and wild meats, is now owned by the couple’s son, Dariush Lolaiy and his wife, Rebecca Smidt. They wouldn’t still be thriving if wasn’t for the locals who’ve supported them all this time, says Rebecca, who has worked at the restaurant for 20 years.

Cazador is now part of American Express’ ‘Shop Small’ campaign, back for its fourth consecutive year, to encourage Kiwis to continue to support small local businesses like theirs. American Express has been actively supporting small New Zealand merchants for many years and believes that shopping local is more important than ever.

Rebecca agrees. By choosing to dine at Cazador, customers are not just helping to keep them busy despite the inevitable ebb and flow of tourists, she explains. They’re also helping the myriad other businesses that make up the supply chain. She once tallied up the number of suppliers they use and got to about 100, all of whom stand to benefit from Cazador’s local support. “We use tomatoes from the local tomato people, and herbs and greens and meat, all from New Zealand suppliers,” she says. “So for us to do really well and therefore all the other people in the supply chain to do well, we need to have regular local supporters. Which is what we do have, and we are always so grateful.”

After the industry-wide challenges the hospitality industry faced during Covid, Rebecca says Cazador is working hard to reframe difficulties the business might meet by viewing them as opportunities for change. While she acknowledges that for many this year, dining out has become a luxury, what Cazador strives to provide is excellent value.

On Father’s Day, for instance, she was heartened by the fact that the restaurant was full of dads and their children connecting over a delicious meal at an affordable price — she even recognised some of the dads who once brought their children, who were now old enough to shout their parents!

“We knew we needed to find a menu that would be accessible for families, but we also knew just how great it is to take a little bit of time out with your family and do something nice,” she says. “When the people are in the room are enjoying what you’ve done, it’s really awesome.” She even received a heartwarming email from a customer afterwards, conveying their appreciation for a special evening.

Recently, she looked through last year’s reservation books for the month and was delighted to find a lot of the same names, with many returning to celebrate special occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries. Likewise, she estimates that of the customers who patronise the Cazador Delicatessen next door, 70 per cent are locals they see almost daily and they often also shop at the “complementary” stores around them, from great butchers to markets. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

When it comes to broadening their customer base, partnering with American Express in the restaurant has been especially beneficial, says Rebecca. Cardholders are provided with credit to dine at local affiliated restaurants like Cazador, creating a positive knock-on effect for everyone involved.

“American Express really use their database to promote businesses like ours,” she says.

One of the members of the American Express team had also frequented the restaurant for years, “and that’s meaningful to me”.

The resulting boost in patronage has allowed Cazador to keep evolving, adding to the many milestones they’ve marked over the years. Five years into their tenure, Dariush and Rebecca released a Cazador book to celebrate 30 years in business. A celebration of the eatery’s rich heritage, the book features classic recipes for charcuterie, venison, boar, birds, rabbit, hare, and offal, as well as desserts. The delicatessen adjacent to the restaurant was opened in 2020, marking another important venture, whereby they could sell coffee and Dariush could pursue his love of charcuterie.

With a second baby on the way, it also made good business sense, by allowing the couple to take on a senior manager who could look after late nights in the restaurant. Next on their to-do list? An inspiring culinary trip to Mexico, where Dariush’s mother grew up. It’s all part of keeping up momentum, says Rebecca. “We’re here to grow and teach and be part of a journey for our team,” she says. “And to be a place of celebration for our customers.”