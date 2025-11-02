New York, Experience It All

With Air New Zealand’s non-stop Auckland-New York service, the city that never sleeps is closer than ever, and the journey is just as memorable as the destination.

Imagine leaving Auckland in the evening and stepping into the energy of New York City on the same calendar day. With Air New Zealand’s non-stop service to New York, the world’s most exhilarating city is closer than ever – just over 16 hours away, straight from Auckland to JFK airport. The nighttime flight operates three times a week, on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, whisking travellers straight to the city that never sleeps, ready to experience it all.

Air New Zealand Premium Economy

From the moment you board, the adventure begins. On Air New Zealand’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner, comfort is part of the journey’s design. Whether you’re in Economy, Premium Economy or Business Premier, expect warm Kiwi hospitality, thoughtful touches and fresh, flavourful cuisine inspired by Aotearoa. Stretch out in the award-winning Economy Skycouch, catch up on must-watch films or drift off with curated playlists, all designed to make you arrive refreshed and ready to explore.

Times Square, Manhattan, NYC

International cabin crew member Mary-Jo van Hoppe knows the excitement well. “There’s a certain buzz when we’re bound for New York, because everyone knows they’re going somewhere extra special,” she says. Her top tip is to pack light, but bring comfort. A cashmere sweater, a New Zealand-designed Go Pillow, magnesium, and a good face oil can make a world of difference. And when you land, don’t nap. “Step outside, walk those streets, and let the city’s energy wash away the jet lag.”

Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, NYC

The Big Apple, Served Fresh

New York is the ultimate destination on every traveller’s bucket list. The skyline shimmers, yellow cabs weave through the streets, and the city’s spirit is unmistakable. Each neighbourhood offers something different, from the vibrancy of Midtown and the brownstones of Brooklyn to the calm of Central Park and the galleries of Chelsea.

Start with a night under the city's bright lights. Whether it's Hamilton, The Lion King , or an off-Broadway debut, the excitement of live theatre in Times Square never fades. Afterwards, head to a rooftop bar for a nightcap. Sip cocktails overlooking Central Park at Darling, marvel at the Empire State Building at 230 Fifth in the Flatiron District, or enjoy panoramic vistas at Harriet's Lounge in Brooklyn.

Broadway, Manhattan, NYC

New York’s food scene is a universe of its own, with every street corner, deli and dining room offering something extraordinary. Start your day with a bodega coffee and bagel, a street-cart pretzel, or a pastrami sandwich at Katz’s Delicatessen, or dress up for the big names – Le Bernardin, Eleven Madison Park or Carbone.

Gilligan's, Manhattan, NYC

For shopping, start on Fifth Avenue, where New York’s grand department stores meet luxury flagships, before heading downtown to SoHo for designer boutiques and vintage gems. Wander through Nolita’s independent stores or the Lower East Side for streetwear and up-and-coming labels.

At nightfall, find yourself in the leafy streets of Greenwich Village and enjoy dinner at Minetta Tavern, a bistro famous for its old-New-York charm, followed by a comedy show or jazz at Blue Note or Village Vanguard. Or wander Times Square after dark with an ice cream or pizza slice in hand.

Dumbo, Brooklyn, NYC

Of course, no visit is complete without taking in the view. The Empire State Building and SUMMIT One Vanderbilt both offer that unmistakable New York moment. At sunset, head to the Meatpacking district for a drink before strolling the High Line, an elevated greenway winding through the city’s west side, where art installations meet gardens and skyline views.

And when the pace gets too fast? Find calm in Central Park. Row a boat, cruise around on a Citi Bike, picnic on the Great Lawn, or take a breather under the elms. It’s a green oasis in a city that never stops.

Central Park, Upper West Side, Manhattan

Arrive Ready to Shine

With Air New Zealand, New York has never felt closer, or more seamless. Step off the plane and into a skyline like no other. From Broadway lights to rooftop nights and Central Park mornings, you can experience it all. And thanks to Air New Zealand’s alliance with United Airlines, connecting to the rest of the USA is effortless. Because when you fly Air New Zealand, the adventure begins the moment you board. It’s true comfort in style.

Vibrant New York nightlife. Bartender preparing an old fashioned.

Beyond Manhattan

Manhattan might be the headline act, but there’s so much more to discover across New York State. Here are some highlights.

The Hamptons, Long Island This exclusive coastal getaway specializes in rosé by the pool, surf breaks in Montauk, Gatsby inspired castles such as Oheka, and art galleries in Sag Harbor.

Hudson, New York A two-hour train ride north reveals a design-lover’s dream of heritage architecture, antiques, galleries, farming orchards, and buzzy restaurants.

Beacon, New YorkFind one of America’s great contemporary art museums, Dia:Beacon, in this riverside artsy town, featuring large-scale works by Andy Warhol, Louise Bourgeois, and Richard Serra.