Moët & Chandon Celebrates Exceptional Sunshine In Its ‘Tale Of Light’ Trilogy

Cellar master Benoît Gouez unveils three vintage Champagnes united by the luminosity of their years.

Moët & Chandon Cellar Master, Benoît Gouez has been travelling the world to unveil the Tale of Light trilogy, a collection of three extraordinary Grand Vintage Champagnes that tell the story of three equally remarkable years. Gouez selected the vintages 2015, 2006 and 1999, not only to chronicle the passage of time across three decades, but also to convey their shared theme of luminescence. All hail from years characterised by summers of exceptional sunshine.

“Each Grand Vintage is my interpretation of a specific year, and as such, is unique,” explains Gouez, when recently making his first visit to Australia in five years. “This trilogy is composed of a Grand Vintage and two Grand Vintage Collection champagnes, all different, but products of relatively similar climatic conditions, forming a one-of-a-kind trio to tell their shared Tale of Light.”

Photo / Supplied

Vintages are only released in the best years, with the wines three of only 76 vintage champagnes since Moët’s first vintage in 1842. Each Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage is the product of a single great harvest, aged for around seven years on their yeast lees for richness and complexity before the initial release of that vintage. Wines from Moët’s Grand Vintage Collection, such as the 2006 and 1999, are aged for at least 14 years to add further depth, and are the second release of a previously offered Grand Vintage.

Although cutting a youthful figure, Gouez was involved in the creation of all three Grand Vintages of this trilogy, joining Moët & Chandon in 1998, and becoming its Cellar Master (Chef de Caves) in 2005 aged just 35. These wines came into being during a time when the House has become increasingly adept at managing the warmer vintages brought about by climate change, as Gouez notes when sharing his insights into the wines with media gathered at the trilogy launch.

Grand Vintage 2015, Luminous Morning

Gouez nicknamed the Grand Vintage 2015, “Luminous Morning”, which references the influence of the intense sun of that year on the complex and fresh character of the youngest champagne in the trilogy. “After a mild winter, and a warm spring, it was one of Champagne’s warmest summers,” Gouez recalls. “The grapes were clean but delicate, with the strength of the Pinot Noir in this vintage leading to a higher proportion black grapes in the blend: 44 per cent Pinot Noir and 24 per cent Meunier, supported by 32 per cent Chardonnay.” The 2015 is generous, ample and supple, with floral and aniseed notes bringing lightness and freshness to the champagne, which finishes on an attractive bitter almond note.

Photo / Supplied

Grand Vintage Collection 2006, Dazzling Zenith

The Grand Vintage Collection 2006, holds particular significance for Gouez as it was the first vintage under his complete guidance as Cellar Master. “The 2006 provides a perspective on how the 2015 will evolve,” he says of a wine that he describes as “smoky, full-bodied, and stretched”. The year was marked by a cold winter, frosty spring, and intermittent heat waves in summer followed by hot, dry conditions before harvest. A strong sun helped ripen the Chardonnay that dominates this year (42 per cent), accompanied by moderately ripe Pinot Noir (39 per cent), and Meunier (19 per cent). Affectionately called Dazzling Zenith, as Gouez likens this vintage to the light at noon when the sun is at its peak, radiating a warmth that highlights the generosity of this champagne.

Coral Trout, Mussel, Fennel, Lobster Bisque. Photo / Supplied

Grand Vintage Collection 1999, Vibrant Twilight

Lastly, the venerable Grand Vintage Collection 1999, known as the “Vibrant Twilight” given the great shadows cast at the end of the day by the largest vines that year seen in any season. A warm, powerful and rich Champagne, it emerged from a year that saw a cold and wet winter, warm spring, high summer heat and torrential rains, and more memorable sunlight. With Meunier the strongest variety that year, its blend comprises a historically high ratio of this black variety (31 per cent), followed by Pinot Noir (38 per cent), then Chardonnay (31 per cent). It was created at a time when longer aging had just been introduced for Moët’s vintage wines, cellared for 21 years until its disgorgement in 2022.

Presented together, this radiant trilogy offers the champagne lover a fascinating journey through three intriguing vintages. Each vintage illuminates not only just its own year, but also shines light on the greater collective tale of nature in Champagne.