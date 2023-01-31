Make Your Skin Health A Priority With The Experts At Caci

Be confident in your skin with the experts at Caci.

Whether you made a raft of resolutions at the beginning of 2023 or not, there’s no denying that heading into whatever this year may bring for you will always be more satisfying if you feel your best. Of course, that takes many forms: from getting enough downtime and connecting with people, to looking after your health and fitness through eating and exercise. Your skin, too, being your body’s largest organ, needs the same attention to be at its best. And that’s where Caci, New Zealand’s skin and appearance experts, can set you on a path that’s right for you.

With over 80 clinics across New Zealand, making it the largest group of skin clinics in the country (and voted New Zealand’s best Beauty Destination 2017-2022), the Caci team are ready to empower customers with the best advice, skincare and treatments, so you can feel confident in your skin, literally and figuratively. Because as the Caci team know, looking great is really about feeling great.

The team at Caci offers a vast range of treatments. Video / Supplied

Skin concerns come in many guises and Caci works with a customer to tailor treatments to each, creating a personalised plan. Caci chooses their treatments because they’ve been proven to work and the team have been rigorously trained in their areas of expertise, so you can feel safe and assured you’re in the best hands.

The clinics’ four main focus areas cover: cosmetic injectables — anti-wrinkle injectables and dermal fillers used to treat aging skin (such as lines and wrinkles) and plump up areas of volume loss or offer contouring; skin rejuvenation treatments to resurface the skin and treat pigmentation, redness, uneven skin tone or texture, acne and acne scarring; laser hair removal used to treat unwanted hair; and body shaping using fat freezing technology to target pockets of stubborn fat.

Along with a professionalism second to none, the journey to great skin is made even more manageable, with Caci’s memberships. Rather than having to make a big purchase decision at the time of treatment, which can be daunting, memberships can be paid either weekly fortnightly or monthly, for a combination of treatments personalised to meet your goals and maintain beautiful skin. And there’s perks to being a member at Caci, such as savings on treatments and skincare plus rewards! Simply sign up, start your payment plan and then book appointments for your treatments to set you on a path to skin confidence.

Photo / Supplied

Whether you know exactly what you are hoping to achieve or need some help to realise your goals, your Caci skin professional will work closely with you to come up with solutions. And these solutions are right at the vanguard of skincare knowledge and technology, a principle established right from the inception of the brand.

Back in 1994, husband-and-wife team Jackie and David Smith returned from the United Kingdom and set up the first Caci clinic in Newmarket, Auckland, and the business quickly took off. From there Caci soon brought laser hair removal to New Zealand — not only were they the first clinic in New Zealand to offer this treatment, they were one of the first in the world. This pioneering spirit has remained a stalwart of the brand with a dedicated team always researching the best skincare to develop and treatments to offer.

Making a commitment to prioritise you skin health will get you ready to feel your best whatever the year may bring. Caci makes it simple to put you and your skin first.