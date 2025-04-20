Seamless, smart, and sustainable – the HP OfficeJet Pro 9120e makes high-quality printing effortless for home, business and creative projects.

Whether you’re running a small business, working remotely, managing a busy household or bringing creative ideas to life, the right printer can transform your workflow. The HP OfficeJet Pro 9120e is designed to enhance efficiency and quality, ensuring you spend less time troubleshooting and more time creating.

From vibrant classroom materials to detailed business reports and high-quality art prints, the HP OfficeJet Pro 9120e adapts to every need. With fast speeds, smart features and eco-conscious design, it’s the ultimate all-in-one printer for any workspace.

A clutter-free workflow starts with efficiency. The HP OfficeJet Pro 9120e features a 250-sheet input tray and automatic double-sided printing, reducing interruptions and making bulk printing a breeze – ideal for home offices, classrooms and creative studios. Crisp, professional-quality prints ensure your work always makes the right impression.

Unreliable connections can slow down even the most productive day. Thanks to dual-band, self-healing Wi-Fi, the HP OfficeJet Pro 9120e automatically detects and resolves connectivity issues, ensuring uninterrupted printing, scanning, and copying. Built-in security features also help protect sensitive information, making it a trusted tool for small businesses and busy families alike.

Printing should be hassle-free, not a race to the store when your ink runs dry. With HP Instant Ink, you’ll receive ink before you run out, delivered straight to your door. This convenient subscription service keeps school projects, work reports, and creative prints on track, while saving time and money.

Sustainable choices shouldn’t mean sacrificing performance. The HP OfficeJet Pro 9120e is built with 40 per cent recycled plastic and includes a three-month trial of HP Instant Ink and an extended warranty.

The HP OfficeJet Pro 9120e is available now at Noel Leeming, Warehouse Stationery, and The Warehouse.

Fast, reliable, and built for the future – the HP OfficeJet Pro 9120e could be yours.