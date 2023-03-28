Lofty Ambitions: Create A New York Loft-Inspired Look At Home

Get your own New York loft-inspired look with Resene paints and wallpapers

The New York loft is synonymous with good design, personality and sophistication, and it’s easy to achieve with a little colour know-how. Here’s how to pull it off, Kiwi style.

Don’t be afraid of the dark

Rich, darker colours will warm up a space and make it feel cosy and safe. Try a deep denim blue like Resene Half New Denim Blue, Resene Black and Resene Cobalt (painted here with Resene Half Athens Grey and Resene High Tide) for a bold look. But if you do prefer to go lighter, the Resene Whites and Neutrals collection is an easy place to build your colour foundations — choose your favourite white or neutral and then add up to six strengths of that same colour to create a sophisticated colour palette.

Add character

Bring in personality with a wallpaper feature like this dramatic pattern from the Resene Amazing. Wallpaper Collection 539301. Wallpaper helps to draw the eye while adding individuality, and there are plenty of styles to choose from! Or personalise a room with a gallery wall of art. If you have mismatched frames, paint them using Resene testpots to achieve a consistent style.

Resene Amazing Wallpaper Collection 539301. Photo / Supplied

Go for grain

Keep timber looking natural, with woods that embody a rugged beauty, rather than looking stripped back. Finish in Resene Aquaclear Natural waterborne finish for a flat, clear finish that will help timber retain its beauty while still allowing the grain to show through. Or add a whitewashed or colourwashed look with Resene Colorwood Whitewash or hues from the Resene Colorwood ‘We Speak Beach’ series, bringing in weathered wash tones from the beach into your home. Adding texture by using different types of wall cladding — wood panelling for instance — makes an impact too.

Add a touch of industrial edge to your interior with Resene FX Metallic paint. Choose a finish like Resene Blast Grey 1 to turn any surface into a metallic one. This will help to reflect light around your space. Or you could embrace a sense of age and create the patina of rust with Resene FX Faux Rust Effect, ideal for New York-style patios. The rust look will help to age accessories like lighting features, ceiling beams or structural columns. Add a feature Resene wallpaper — like this bold example from the Resene Agathe Wallpaper range — for an instant industrial effect on even the most perfect plasterboard walls.

Resene Agathe Wallpaper Collection AGA002. Photo / Supplied