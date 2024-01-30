Limited-Edition Top Chef Dishes On The Menu

Enjoy fine dining at home with The Gourmet Edit from My Food Bag. Recipes from the Anise, Gilt Brasserie and kingi kitchens are yours for the cooking.

February brings a limited-edition Guest Chef line-up to the My Food Bag gourmet menu, with exquisite dishes from three of Auckland’s acclaimed restaurants each week. Starting Sunday, February 11, these will be included in the 30+ recipe range offered each week that also includes snapper and premium proteins such as eye fillet, pork fillet, pork belly and duck.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, My Food Bag is also offering these recipes as standalone, one-off Guest Chef meal kits – each kit is available for $39.99, plus delivery, and serves two.

Order at Myfoodbag.co.nz.

Anise

Delivering on Sunday, February 11, is Anise’s Seared Beef Eye Fillet with Rendang Sauce, Roti and Nam Jim.

Anise is the newest restaurant from Chand and Sid Sahrawat, which opens Friday, February 2 – located across the courtyard from The French Café. Anise is a Modern Asian restaurant featuring flavours from across the continent, including Thai, Malaysian, Chinese and Korean-inspired dishes.

Crafted by Sid himself, this seared beef eye fillet is highlighted by complex and aromatic flavours that are sure to impress with every bite.

“This dish has become an absolute favourite whenever I find myself in Malaysia or Bali. The balance of coconut with tamarind and chilli beautifully complements the richness of the beef, and these vibrant flavours in harmony encapsulate the culinary philosophy and menu we will be offering at Anise.” – Sid Sahrawat, Owner and Executive Chef Anise, The French Café, Cassia & KOL

Delivery orders must be placed by midnight Monday, February 5.

Gilt Brasserie

Delivering on Sunday, February 18, is Gilt Brasserie’s Pan-seared Snapper with Braised Courgette Orzo and Lemon Butter Sauce.

Gilt Brasserie combines Josh Emett’s decades of global culinary experience with Helen Emett’s love of Europe. This delicious dish is brought to you by Glen File, Executive Chef of both Gilt Brasserie and Onslow, is the perfect recipe to cook in summer! The star of the show though, is delicious New Zealand snapper served on top of braised courgettes tossed through orzo.

“The idea for the dish was largely driven by the courgettes and built around them, inspiring people to use a different technique for a vegetable that’s abundant in summer. I love the simplicity of this, with a beautifully pan-seared piece of snapper.” – Glen File, Executive Chef Gilt Brasserie

Delivery orders must be placed by midnight Monday, February 12.

Kingi

Delivering on Sunday, February 25, is kingi’s Line-Caught Snapper and Potato Ragù with Courgette and Peach Salad. Kingi, a standout in Auckland’s Britomart dining scene, celebrates local, sustainably caught seafood that tastes like the ocean it came from.

This exquisite recipe from Tom Hishon highlights the flavours of summer with a delicious potato and tomato ragù and a fresh summer salad of peach and courgette – and of course sourdough from Tom's bakery Daily Bread to mop up all the goodness!

“Since day one, we’ve always had a crispy-skin snapper recipe on the menu – and this recipe is how we cook it at kingi. This is a great recipe for anyone wanting to try cooking crispy-skin snapper at home. And I’m obsessed with sourdough – so I had to add it in!” – Tom Hishon, Co-Founder and Chef kingi

Delivery orders must be placed by midnight Monday, February 19.