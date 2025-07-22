Let’s Have A Wee Chat: Why There’s No Need To Suffer In Silence From Bladder Leakage

It’s a condition that affects one out of three women aged 35. The stigma and shame around bladder leakage can be just as debilitating as the condition itself, leading to social isolation and a decline in wellbeing.

For many women with incontinence, everyday activities like exercising, attending social events and playing with children go from being joyful experiences to things to avoid. Even a regular day at the office can become filled with anxiety about potential mishaps.

It doesn’t have to be this way, says Karen Fuller, Services Marketing Manager at TENA. Having worked with the trusted bladder leakage brand for 20 years, she’s seen firsthand how greater understanding of the issue and the right products can boost confidence, improve management and give women their freedom back.

“Part of the reason I’m still here and love TENA’s products is a letter we received from a woman who said, ‘Thanks to your products, I can stay overnight with my grandkids and play with them in the backyard.’ This highlights the impact bladder leakage can have on someone who suffers alone – their quality of life declines. Especially if you stop exercising, socialising and going out.”

Lack of exercise can also exacerbate weak pelvic floor muscles, a common result of pregnancy, childbirth and menopause. The condition can also result from factors including obesity, cancer, type 2 diabetes, neurological issues and psychological causes. Regular pelvic floor exercises, encouraging greater societal acceptance and using the right products for peace of mind are all good ways to reduce the stigma surrounding the issue, Karen advises, even if it can be a little embarrassing to talk about.

This is often why relationships suffer, too.

“Incontinence happens to men too, of course, but for women who are not talking about this issue, intimacy can definitely decline,” she says.

Many women are too ashamed to mention their condition to their partners, leading to secrecy, feelings of inadequacy and emotional disconnection.

"It's about confidence and having control over our own bodies," says Karen. "Many women worry this is the beginning of the end, but depending on the type of leakage, there are many things that can be done."

Bladder weakness shouldn’t be accepted as a normal part of ageing, she adds. The fact there is minimal training for doctors around urinary incontinence leads many women to believe there’s little that can be done to manage the problem.

The result is that many women simply don’t know these solutions are out there and continue to put up with the condition, some for many years. Just 30% of women with bladder leaks use any kind of product to manage it, and 57% use products not designed specifically to deal with leakage. Common coping strategies include using toilet paper to protect underwear, packing spare clothes for everyday outings, and reducing fluid intake – a particularly ill-advised option.

Some women resort to period products, which don’t provide the necessary protection, leading to shame or embarrassment due to perceived odour or discomfort.

“If you’re using a product that’s not purpose-made, it won’t hold the faster, thinner flow of urine,” Karen explains. “A period pad may absorb a little but will start to leak because it’s designed to absorb slowly.”

TENA’s specially designed liners, pads and pants, on the other hand, draw fluid into the pad and lock it away in a super-absorbent polymer material, containing leaks and preventing wetness. These products come in various shapes and sizes to suit different needs, from thin discreet liners for light leakage to thicker options for heavier leakage.

It’s an easy way to manage the very common symptoms of a condition that can dent women’s confidence. Given the often unrealistic standards regarding our bodies, shame can become even more pronounced with continence changes – making a shift in attitude towards bladder leakage imperative. TENA aims to empower women with its range of superior products and protection, helping us move through life knowing we have peace of mind, and that bladder leakage is nothing to be ashamed of.

“Understanding that it’s common and never too late to strengthen those pelvic floor muscles is crucial,” says Karen. “And talking about it is absolutely critical.”