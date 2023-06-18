Kate Spade’s Fresh New Fragrance Captures The Essence Of Parisian Adventure

The American brand embarks on a little French fun with new perfume, Chérie.

After celebrating the City That Never Sleeps with its two most recent eponymous fragrances, Kate Spade New York is crossing the Atlantic for a fresh adventure in The City of Love with Chérie.

The American fashion brand has been known for its colour, wit, optimism, and femininity since it launched in 1993 and its fresh new scent takes that joyful spirit to Paris.

Chérie, which means “sweetheart” or “dearest” in French, takes its inspiration from the dynamics of pop art.

Created by Louise Turner (of Givaudan), it also reflects the master perfumer’s own joyful, uplifting style and features the scents of some of her favourite flowers.

The fragrance opens with a delicious redcurrant and raspberry top note, expertly blended with a sparkling Italian mandarin. The heart note is a nod to some of Turner’s favourite flowers, with a subtle combination of sweet pea and jasmine sambac. It then dries down to perfectly balanced base notes, with a blend of White Woods and Ambrofix (an ambery note) wrapped in comforting musks.

Turner, who first discovered her passion for beautiful scents through the wildflowers found in her hometown in England, is noted for her ability to capture the scent of flowers, the texture of their petals, and the true sense of pleasure that they can bring.

She’s once again brought these elements to this new fragrance, giving Chérie a sense of the emotion and optimism that Kate Spade New York represents.

The fragrance bottle itself also makes a statement with its glossy, rounded cherry-like curves and an explosive colour combination that is signature Kate Spade.

The bottle’s bright red stirs up passion and action, while the hot pink represents romance, femininity and playfulness. Evoking a blend of simplicity and sophistication, it looks beautiful while on display.

The dynamic outer packaging has also been carefully considered with its nod to Ellsworth Kelly’s minimalistic forms and bright colours, as well as to Kate Spade’s iconic racing stripes.

Model and actress Margaux Van Kommer fronts the new fragrance’s colourful campaign, bringing a chic sense of playfulness and joyfulness that delivers the effervescent spirit of Chérie.

The campaign captures the essence of Nouvelle Vague movies, complete with a matching soundtrack. The emotionally driven tale is one that portrays the classic Parisian love story and of a city that offers endless possibilities.

Chérie takes Van Kommer through the streets of the City of Love, with an urban excursion told through a sequence of intimate moments of surprise and adventure captured over 24 hours. It includes gourmet Parisian patisseries, enchanting flower markets and, finally, a passionate reunion with the Seine as its backdrop.

The campaign has been created by a female crew of emerging talent, fitting for a brand that offers a distinctive point of view and celebrates communities of women around the world living their perfectly imperfect lives.

Bringing a punch of energy and playfulness to the rich heritage of Kate Spade New York range, Chérie promises to carry on the quintessentially unapologetic style the brand is known for.

Kate Spade New York Chérie is available from June 12 2023 at Life Pharmacy, Farmers or from the Kate Spade website.



