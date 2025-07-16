Insider Tips: How to Shop Mānawa Bay Like a Pro

A guide to outlet shopping in style with tips for dining, brands and amenities.

Is there any better feeling than picking up a great bargain? In times of rising costs and careful spending, we are all hunting for the best deal. Mānawa Bay offers all that outlet shopping can be – stylish, elevated, and worth the trip. With more than 100 brands under one roof, it’s a premium take on outlet shopping that feels anything but second best.

So make the most of your visit with our insider tips for the stylish and savvy Kiwi shopper.

Tip one: Arrive with ease

Set within park-like grounds overlooking the mangroves of Manukau Harbour, Mānawa Bay is about 20km from Auckland CBD and a stone’s throw away from Auckland Airport. You can park for free, with bike docks, accessible parks and dedicated parent spots also available.

More of a passenger princess? There are drop-off and pick-up zones for taxis and rideshares, a handy bus shuttle service to and from the airport terminals, and plenty of storage lockers inside the centre for luggage.

Tip two: Get shopping ready

These days, shopping includes the digital experience. If you’re not sending selfies to the group chat before buying, are you even shopping? Mānawa Bay has complimentary Wi-Fi and charging stations throughout the centre, including in the dining precinct, so you won’t be caught out mid-shot.

Got kids in your shopping entourage? Stash your bulky bags in a locker for a hands-free experience, then let the kids burn off energy in the outdoor play area or parents' room play zones, refill your water bottles, and take a breather in one of the many seating areas.

The centre’s spacious layout promotes a relaxed shopping experience, with thoughtful amenities for all.

Pro tip: Spotted something you love? Ask in-store staff if that’s the final price as many stores offer extra discounts on top of the marked price. You might be in for an even better deal.

Tip three: Hitting the style bullseye

Like any great fashion philosopher, ask yourself, what era are you in?

Wanting to become the ultimate office siren? Secure tailored staples from international designers like Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, and good ol’ CK. Prefer elevated essentials at outlet prices? Witchery, Country Road and Assembly Label serve timeless looks without the full-price sting.

Proud to shop local? Mānawa Bay showcases many Aotearoa favourites including Huffer, Max, Mountain Jade, Bendon, Rodd & Gunn and AS Colour.

Or are you a maximalist who is seeking that never-before-seen piece? Mānawa Bay also has many envy-inducing exclusive outlet stores not seen elsewhere in the country, including Kate Spade, Guess, GANT and Tommy Bahama.

Maybe you want to style your home? In July, Le Creuset joined the mix with its first-ever New Zealand outlet to take your cooking to the next level. You can also fit-out your home with a haul from Bed, Bath and Beyond and Sheridan.

Plus, we can't forget the beauty makeover. The Cosmetics Company Store is a must-visit for outlet-priced favourites from Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, Bobbi Brown, Jo Malone London and more. Need a pamper session or a quick touch up before your flight? Get a fresh hairdo, a massage, or your nails and lashes done at Mānawa Bay. Easy.

Tip four: Preparing for the next adventure

Now is the perfect time to get things prepared for a roadie, and Mānawa Bay stocks the best deals for adventurers.

If you’re stocking up on backpacking essentials, Swanndri and The North Face will keep you warm while you brave the hikes, while Mountain Warehouse and Kathmandu have your back for the freedom camping trip with tents, backpacks, and sleeping bags. Got your next getaway locked in? Now’s the excuse to upgrade the battered carry-on for a super lightweight, durable one at Strand and San Michelle Bags.

Just want to look fly on the grind? Sneakerheads are spoilt for choice – think Nike, adidas, Hype, New Balance, ASICS, Skechers, Brooks Running, HOKA and many more to flex.

Tip five: Refuelling

Shopping is our favourite form of cardio, so refuelling is essential. At Mānawa Bay you can dine around the world; you could start your day with coffee at Majestic Cafe or Soul Origin, or a matcha from Bistro Box, followed by a Vietnamese lunch at Trans Kitchen, pizza and pasta at Needo, Indian fare at Shamiana, or ramen and donburi at Hikari. Songbird is a serene spot for a wine or long lunch with friends, then there are fast-food favourites like Better Burger and Korean fried chicken at Ko Ko Dak.

Or if you just want to indulge in a sweet treat, the decadent Lindt chocolate ice cream is hard to walk past. You can’t go wrong with waffles and gelato at HK Station, bubble tea from Wu Cha or a classic Dunkin Donut for the road.