Indulge In A Winter Feast At Auckland’s Harbourside Ocean Bar Grill

The perfect spot for events and functions of all sizes this winter.

As the colder weather sets in over the coming months, embrace the ambience and enjoy an unparalleled dining experience at Harbourside Ocean Bar Grill — nestled in the heart of Auckland’s iconic Ferry Building.

At Harbourside, the eatery is renowned for its exquisite seafood cuisine and expertly crafted banquet menus. This premium restaurant showcases the best in fresh seafood, fillet, venison, and local seasonal produce — beautiful dishes that are perfectly complemented by Auckland’s breathtaking Viaduct harbour vistas.

This winter, executive chef Anton Leyland has curated a sensational seasonal menu that will captivate your taste buds and warm your soul. Leyland’s creative flair and dedication have resulted in a menu that celebrates the best of New Zealand’s land, sea, and sky.

It’s no surprise that Harbourside has become extremely popular among patrons looking for exciting cuisine in Auckland. The seafood dishes include classic New Zealand favourites like A-grade crayfish (shipped fresh from Fiordland), Storm Clam Shells, the restaurant’s legendary sashimi, and other delicacies.

Harbourside’s banquet dishes take centre stage — these are a true feast for the eyes and the belly! Designed for sharing, these supreme platters feature local oysters, plump prawns, and a selection of meats and sustainably caught whole market fish. These culinary treasures are the epitome of indulgence, making them a perfect choice for corporate functions and family events alike. Harbourside Ocean Bar Grill makes sure to cater to all preferences, and the set lunch and dinner menus are complemented with delectable vegetarian, lamb, duck, venison, and beef dishes.

The outstanding food is matched by a premium drinks list highlighted by suberb regional wine and champagne, and the restaurant’s famous cocktail selection. Harbourside’s bar serves sundowner cocktails that can be enjoyed on an extended all-weather deck before you have your meal.

After your meal, you can look forward to indulging in some amazing desserts — expertly prepared with an added twist to ensure you end your visit at Harbourside with a bang. It’s highly recommended that you try the creme brulee.

Harbourside Ocean Bar Grill promises a winter feast that will surpass all expectations and fulfil every food lover’s desires. Harbourside is also the ideal venue for your next special event — no matter the size or scale. With stunning private dining rooms, inviting spaces, and a spacious open deck, Harbourside is the perfect venue for all occasions. Indoor seating is available for 150 people, with an additional 100 seats on the covered all-weather deck, where outdoor heaters are provided if it gets a little chilly. The gorgeous bar space caters up to 140 standing. If your private party is just over 500 standing guests, this hire space is able to join our Harbour Room for up to 550 cocktail guests.

A variety of set menus are available or you can fully customise your own menu and drinks package.

Whether you’re planning a business meeting, celebratory function, post-work gathering, cocktail party, wedding, or a private event, Harbourside’s dedicated team will tailor a package to exceed your expectations and take pride in creating memorable and successful events that leave a lasting impression on you and your guests.

Of course, the stunning waterfront location also makes Harbourside the most romantic restaurant in Auckland — great for that dreamy date or special occasion with friends or family. The service at Harbourside is impeccable and attentive without being intrusive. If you desire an elegant, high-end dining experience, Harbourside is the restaurant you are looking for.

After first opening in 1988, Harbourside underwent several ownership changes until Good Group Hospitality took ownership in 2013, when the restaurant and cocktail bar underwent a magnificent revamp. Today, it’s the ultimate destination for lovers of fine cuisine, with a menu filled with all kinds of delicious options.