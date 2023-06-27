In The Mood For Colour? LG Switches On A vibrant, Vivid Activation In Sydney

Visiting Sydney to experience the vibrant, vivid innovation of LG’s activation, we discovered that the LG InstaView fridge with MoodUP® LED colour panels offer a festival of light in your own home every day.

Standing in Circular Quay on the final days of Vivid Sydney 2023 festival of light, music and ideas, we are mesmerised by the animated journey of hand-drawn fabric and wallpaper patterns that are being projected on the façade of Customs House in a celebration of Australian décor over three decades. Designs that date back to the legendary Florence Broadhurst — now there’s a woman who understood colour.

Colour is what has brought us here and our attention is diverted to the neighbouring, somewhat more unassuming, black box of a building next door, which suddenly bursts into full, captivatingly diverse, OLED luminance of artful hues. Intensely coloured bubbles of light cascade across the building drawing us in to experience LG’s installation at Vivid Sydney 2023, MoodUP by LG.

Upon entering MoodUP by LG, seemingly into the big screen, it is obvious why LG has chosen Vivid Sydney 2023 to launch the magnificent LG InstaView fridge with MoodUP® LED colour panels, the first of its kind refrigerator with customisable colour changing LED panels; the interior walls of the installation, which on closer inspection are revealed to be the actual fridges, are also glowing colours of the rainbow and changes to reflect our mood which, through a short quiz is revealed as “Energetic”. (After that enlivening visual entrée, energetic seems accurate).

Photo / Supplied

The experience is truly unique, from having your emotions read as if by magic, to seeing that translated into a colour, and then displayed across a hypnotic installation. The fact that the display was across LG InstaView fridges with MoodUP®, comes with the potential this has for your home too, is even more mood-elevating. Imagine the possibilities!

Rendering such an activation using a household appliance is no easy feat, and spotlights the innovation that’s at the core of the LG InstaView fridge with MoodUP® LED colour panels, and the LG brand itself. The front exterior of the fridge features LED panels, which can display different combination of colours, all rendered in beautiful light¹.

While our energetic mood had the panels glowing pink, purple and red, there are over 170,000 colour combinations with 3 LED door panels to create using the LG ThinQ® smartphone app². If you’re not sure how you are feeling today, be guided by the presets. A cool winter’s day is instantly brightened by the warm reds and oranges typical of a bonfire.

Whether relaxing or partying, the mood is good. Life’s Good — that’s LG for you. They are making it easy to change the feel and look of your home as often as you desire. No more hiding the fridge away. The LG InstaView fridge with MoodUP® is designed to make a statement and be the centre of attention.

It all goes back to the LG ethos of 'innovation for a better life', a sentiment that drives its pursuit of intuitive technology, while providing satisfaction and joy to daily living. The brand's renowned technology has converged with style and design to enrich our homes and allow us to personalise and customise our spaces to fit our lifestyles.

Photo / Supplied

Consider some of its other innovations; the LG Washer Dryer combo, being the WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer is designed with urban dwellers in mind, as they seek to maximise space without compromising on the task at hand, or on design — available in the colours Beige and Forest Green — keeping your stylish, precious clothes looking their best and brightest through intuitive functionality and innovative technology; there’s also the LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick + Power Mop Vac, which comes in that same dashing Forest Green (good for anyone wanting an extra splash of colour in the home or to coordinate their appliances) and, among its all-in-one attributes, boasts an auto-empty bin and a hot mop functionality. Smart!

The way we live is changing; we’re breaking out of our white boxes and designing spaces in our homes that reflect our personality. We want colour and we want functionality and LG has created these products to meet our demands and encourage us to explore our individuality at home.

As we seek personalised experiences and the power of customisation, the future does look bright indeed. For now, LG’s latest innovation has made a splash in Sydney, where it not only lit up Vivid Sydney, but lit up social media too, as visitors were awed by the intuitive LG InstaView fridge with MoodUP®. It puts a smile on people’s faces, and if a brief, unforgettable interaction can do that, just imagine the power this mood-elevating innovation has for our homes when the LG InstaView fridge with MoodUP® LED colour panels hits the market in July 2023.

LG InstaView fridge with MoodUP® LED colour panels can be found at all major appliance retailers from July 17, 2023. RRP $8,999³. Find out more at lg.com/nz/moodupfridge

¹ Brightness and look of colour on LED panels may vary depending on the surrounding environment.

² LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/nz/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

³ Reference to RRP in this communication is a guide to recommended retail price only and retailers are under no obligation to comply with the recommendation provided.



