In The Driver’s Seat With Emma Lewisham, Porsche New Zealand’s First Local Partner

Porsche celebrates two milestones with partnership and the announcement of its new Macan EV.

For the past six years, beauty entrepreneur Emma Lewisham has remained at the forefront of innovation – disrupting the luxury skincare market with formulations which tread lightly on the planet without compromising on efficacy.

Her pioneering spirit, ethos around sustainability and unwavering ambitions to redefine luxury skincare captured the attention of Porsche, inviting her to partner with the brand on two of its global initiatives - She’s Electric and Woman with Drive.

While their partnership began organically - Emma Lewisham products were gifted with new electric Porsches – the brands quickly discovered their natural alignment when it came to performance, sustainability and style.

“It’s truly an honour to be in partnership with Porsche. I have immense respect for their heritage, their values, and their unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence,” Emma says.

“To be recognised as a brand that aligns with these principles feels incredibly rewarding for everything we’ve built globally – it validates our relentless pursuit of creating a global brand built for longevity, one that will endure for generations while embodying quality, innovation, luxury and unwavering ethics.”

Both brands are rooted in entrepreneurship – founder Ferdinand Porsche’s inability to find his dream car drove him to build one himself, while Emma Lewisham’s fruitless search to uncover natural, safe and luxurious skincare motivated her to develop her eponymous product line.

Emma Lewisham’s leadership in the sustainable innovation space parallels Porsche’s electrification journey – with the high-end automobile brand reimagining its best-selling SUV as an electric vehicle with the new Macan EV.

Porsche's all-electric SUV is a milestone in the heritage brand's storied legacy, one which features all the tenets of the original Macan, instantly recognisable with its sleek proportions and striking interior.

“From a driver’s perspective, it delivers the performance Porsche is famous for, with instant electric acceleration and precise handling,” says Greg Clarke, general manager at Porsche New Zealand.

“This performance is paired with zero local emissions, innovative use of sustainable materials, and a focus on future-ready luxury. It’s proof that you can drive something that excites the heart while respecting the planet.”

Emma Lewisham is Porsche New Zealand’s first local partner, and Greg explains that he’s proud to welcome the skincare entrepreneur into the fold as the brand strives to shape the future of luxury in a responsible way.

“The Macan is a milestone in our journey, and collaborations like this allow us to engage with a community that shares our values of pioneering spirit, excellence, and sustainability,” he says, adding Emma’s brand places innovation, performance and sustainability at the heart of everything she does.

“The new Macan embodies those same values; it’s bold in design, uncompromising in performance, and a step forward in Porsche’s commitment to sustainability. Emma demonstrates that true luxury today is about responsibility as much as it is about excellence, and that’s exactly the philosophy behind the Porsche Macan.”

Together, the innovative brands are revolutionising luxury in their respective fields, proving that sustainability enhances performance.

An integral part of Porsche’s global initiative to celebrate women driving change, Emma was invited to speak at the She’s Electric event, held at Dovecote, New South Wales, last month.

In what Emma calls a “celebration of female entrepreneurship and creativity”, Emma was invited to gather with four other female leaders who embodied what it means to be a Porsche woman, with their expertise spanning business, hospitality, publishing and design.

Hosted by former Harper's BAZAAR Australia editor-in-chief, Jillian Davison; Emma sat on a panel alongside fellow trailblazing women including interior decorator, Simone Haag; chef and creative food stylist, Sian Redgrave; and former magazine editor, Justine Cullen.

Emma says she hopes their discussion inspired women to chase their dreams and believe in their ability to build something extraordinary.

“When women witness other women succeeding – whether in beauty, automotive, or any industry – it fundamentally elevates what’s perceived as possible for female leadership and demonstrates the remarkable heights we can reach,” she says.

“I loved that this event expanded the narrative of what success looks like and hopefully is empowering to the next generation of female entrepreneurs.”

Greg agrees, adding both She’s Electric and Woman with Drive are platforms that highlight women who are leading with vision and breaking barriers.

“For Porsche, it’s important to connect with forward-thinking women who value not only the driving experience but also innovation, sustainability, and lifestyle,” he says.

“These initiatives show that Porsche is a brand for individuals who want to define their own journey, and that increasingly includes women who are leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers.”

Emma says what drives the future of her brand is curiosity and a deep desire to keep learning.

She credits her natural problem-solving ability as a key motivator, whether that be in the realm of skincare that unites science, nature, luxury and sustainability, or in pioneering new industry benchmarks.

“I’m motivated by the opportunity to think differently, challenge convention, and create meaningful change,” she says, much like Porsche’s forward-thinking approach to the Macan EV.