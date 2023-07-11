Illuminating Colour Has Come To Your Kitchen Thanks to a Truly Bright Idea from LG

After making a splash in Sydney, this innovative and illuminating new release is now available in stores, and homes, in Aotearoa from July 17.

Have a chat with an interior designer and they are likely to say that self-expression and personalisation are two of this year’s trends. Goodbye minimalism, hello maximalism. Goodbye white walls, hello colour! And hello LG InstaView fridge with MoodUP® LED colour panels — the fridge that lets you change the feel and mood of your home daily.

Renowned for its innovative technologies, LG has cleverly incorporated the same level of style and design into a set of appliances that allows us to personalise and customise our homes with products that not only fit with our lifestyle, but also help create a house of colour.

There couldn’t have been a more appropriate launch pad than the immersive festival of light, music and ideas in New South Wales — Vivid Sydney — where Viva was introduced to the new LG fridge with MoodUP® in June. Through a series of immersive events, culminating in a colour-themed dinner cooked by MasterChef Australia alum Pete Campbell, we experienced first-hand how a fridge can enhance our lives, whether relaxing or partying.

And now, at long last, this innovative and illuminating new release is available in stores — and homes — in New Zealand from July.

Photo / Supplied

How are you feeling? Thanks to the MoodUP® LED colour panel doors that can change hue, the LG InstaView® fridge can seriously affect your mood. Select warm reds and oranges to cheer up on a gloomy day; a set of sunshiny yellows to rise and shine to; work a theme for a party; turn the entire fridge Viva Magenta (great name) which is Pantone’s colour of the year for 2023; or turn off the MoodUP® LED colour panels for a more traditional grey and white look. And it’s all done with a few taps on the intuitive LG ThinQ® smartphone app¹.

Visual innovation isn’t the only impressive thing here. You can also completely set the mood by streaming music through the built-in speaker via Bluetooth connection²; set the door colours to sync with the beat by setting it to the Party Mode and you’re having a party!

In the evening motion sensors will turn on one of the MoodUP® LED colour panels when it detects movement to light your way. Knocking twice will illuminate the InstaView® fridge door panel, revealing the contents without having to open the door, helping to prevent the loss of cold air, and keeping food fresh for longer. It’s quite amazing.

Photo / Supplied Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

More of LG’s ‘innovation for a better life’ ethos comes in the form of its WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer, which is so good looking you’ll want to have it on display rather than hiding away in a laundry room. The latest colours are the very pleasing Forest Green and Beige, and the compact 60cm width makes the WashTower™ suitable for those tight with space. The 12kg washer has a rapid two-minute wash cycle and intelligent AI DD technology³ to select optimal wash motions for a thorough clean, while the 9kg heat pump dryer is 9 Star Energy rated and dries your clothes on low heat. The LG ThinQ® smartphone app allows you to control and troubleshoot from your smartphone, making laundry easy and dare we say it.… fun.

The LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick + Power Mop Vac is another smart, stylish little game changer that cordlessly vacuums and mops at the same time. When finished return the handstick to homebase — a sleek All-in-One Tower™ that will automatically empty the contents into a storage bin for later disposal, and recharge so that it’s always good to go. The LG ThinQ® smartphone app is also in play here, letting you know when the battery is charged, the status of the filters and can run diagnoses.

LG understands that this smart home business can be daunting and is literally making it clean and simple. The LG ThinQ® smartphone app gives control at your fingertips anytime, anywhere, and enables LG technicians to quickly diagnose and assist if something’s not right. It’s all about making your home functional and relaxing, which is exactly what we’re after as we spend more and more time in our homes working and playing.

LG InstaView fridge with MoodUP® LED colour panels (RRP $8,999), WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer (RRP$5,899) and LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick + Power Mop Vac A9T-MAX (RRP $1,899) can be found at all major appliance retailers. See more at www.lg.com/nz/moodupfridge

* Reference to RRP in this communication is a guide to recommended retail price only and retailers are under no obligation to comply with the recommendation provided

¹ LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/nz/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

² Connection via Bluetooth and compatible with devices with Bluetooth version 5.0.