How To Turbo-Charge Your Financial Wellbeing

You won’t want to miss this inspiring event from the Financial Markets Authority

The best money advice Tammy Peyper has received was a friend telling her about a ‘freedom fund’. The aim of the fund is to empower women by giving her choices which she may not have otherwise.

It’s a secret stash of cash which a woman can draw on if she finds herself in a situation she needs to leave such as a bad work environment, a toxic boss or an unhealthy relationship.

“She wasn’t talking about a nest egg but a secret stash just big enough so that if things ever did go south, I’d have options, whether that was a relationship that didn’t turn out well or if I found myself in any unexpected situations, like a toxic workplace or other situation I might want to leave. Sometimes women can stay in situations longer than they should because of financial concerns,” explains Tammy, the investor capability manager for the Financial Markets Authority.

The personable South African Kiwi acknowledges that while it might not have been particularly romantic advice, it was incredibly empowering as it came just when she and her husband pooled their 20 years’ worth of savings — much of which had been significantly boosted by the investments they’d made back home — to buy their first home in New Zealand several years ago.

Tammy Peyper. Photo / Supplied

Now Tammy is keen to emphasise the importance of financial wellbeing for women through an inspiring one-off event in March. The FMA’s Her Money Matters: a kōrero on financial wellbeing, is to be held on International Women’s Day (March 8).

Hosted by FMA chief executive Samantha Barrass, the panel will feature special guests including New Zealand Herald investments editor Frances Cook and respected personal finance journalist Mary Holm, Te Kahukura Boynton (aka the Māori Millionaire) and Sarah Kelsey of The OneUpProject. Each of these inspiring women will share tips, insights and tools to help women of all ages to take control of their financial futures.

“Financial wellbeing means you have enough money to cover essentials, and then enough to be able to enjoy your life,” says Tammy, who will facilitate the panel discussions at the event. “You can build towards your financial future with less stress. It really comes down to asking if you’re surviving or thriving.”

It's now easier and more accessible to start an investment portfolio than ever, thanks to the recent rise in DIY platforms that allow users to put in as little as $1 at a time. Add to that a growing number of female financial influencers or "finfluencers", who have helped encourage other women to get involved in investing.

Yet women still lag behind men in terms of participation, confidence and (self-rated) knowledge. The FMA released research last year that showed investors are still more likely to be male, and women, on average, will retire with 20 per cent less than men.

Tammy is the first to acknowledge that the world of investing can at first seem intimidating, impenetrable and steeped in jargon - factors that put many women off getting started in the first place.

“But investing can actually be very simple, especially if you are drip-feeding a regular amount into a fund over a period of time — like KiwiSaver.”

Her tip for all women keen to get ahead financially, no matter their age or life situation, is to take stock of where their finances are right now.

“Often we avoid doing this because we are busy, and we are hardwired to avoid things that are uncomfortable. It’s the reason I own a scale but I don’t get on the scale! It can be the exact same thing for our finances — it’s why we’ll leave the envelope from the bank on the kitchen bench unopened. But knowledge is power.”

The website Sorted.org.nz is an excellent way to do this, she says, helping visitors make realistic savings, retirement and investing goals. Likewise, the FMA’s website, fma.govt.nz/consumer has demystified many financial terms, making it an easy place to upgrade your financial tool belt.

But the simplest way to look after your future finances if you haven’t already, says Tammy, is to participate in your KiwiSaver scheme. Even women on a tight budget or those who may have stepped away from full-time employment can invest by aiming to contribute a minimum of $20 a week in order to receive the annual government rebate of 50 cents to every dollar (up to $521.43 a year). Plus, by starting now, you’ll maximise the exponential savings growth that compound interest affords.

Elsewhere, women hoping to get ahead can access resources and support material from the explosion of new investor platforms, alongside social media accounts, podcasts and books.

“Start small — just a few dollars a week into an investment you feel comfortable with,” Tammy advises. “You’ll be surprised how that grows. This allows you to learn by doing and experience how the market operates first hand. Women also tend to find good support from speaking with each other. It can be helpful to share your knowledge with your girlfriends. We learn from doing and speaking to each other about it.”

For women keen to take the leap into investing in businesses, stocks and shares outside of KiwiSaver, Tammy recommends applying "the five D's of investing". The first is the importance of doing your due diligence: understanding the product, the business, and eliminating the prospect of scams. The second is to diversify, meaning you invest across a group of different assets and companies to mitigate risk. It's also important not to panic if there is volatility in the market — in other words, don't freak out if markets go down. By drip-feeding into your investment fund, you can make big gains over time through dollar/cost averaging — i.e. when the market is low, assets get cheaper. Lastly, if in doubt, talk to a financial adviser.