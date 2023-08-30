How To Love Your Clothes For Longer And Look After The Planet With Vanish

Research on textile waste suggests we could be doing more to extend the life of our clothes.

As fashion week swings into gear, the conversation around sustainability has never been more pertinent as designers continue to look to reduce the waste generated by the fashion industry. Savvy consumers are also playing their part, seeking out products that extend the life of their clothing.

Whether it’s helping to preserve a well-loved shirt by brightening its whiteness or giving a vintage dress a new lease of life by removing stains, Vanish’s diverse range of powders, sprays and liquid gels help to reinvigorate favourite pieces so they’re worn for longer.

This is vital for the planet’s wellbeing as each year Kiwis dump an estimated 220,000 tonnes of textiles into landfill, according to a circularity report by Bernadette Casey and Brian Johnston*. Meanwhile, Paris-based environmental consultancy ClimateSeed says such waste contributes to environmental degradation and emits harmful greenhouse gases that significantly contribute to climate change**. The landfill also occupies valuable land that could be used for other purposes. Preserving the life of clothing has also become more important for budget-conscious consumers. Research from Nielsen shows that 40 per cent of Kiwis are spending less on new clothes in this recessionary period***.

One solution to maintain clothing integrity is to repair rather than throw away, and extend the lifespan of garments by using quality laundry boosting products. Vanish Napisan’s Gold and 0% powder range includes nothing but stain removal expertise inside. They enable you to double the life of your clothes****, (even with a cold wash setting of approximately 25°C,) whether it’s a piece that’s been hanging dormant at the back of your wardrobe, or a vintage garment in need of some TLC. For instance, Vanish Gold Multi-Power powders have the ability to double the life of everyday fabrics like cotton or polyester. Its powerful Oxi Action formula removes stains even in cold wash, brightens colours, gets rid of odours and works as an antibacterial soaker. This versatile laundry booster powder can be added to your wash, used as a pre-treatment or to soak your fabrics.

For white garments, Vanish Gold Multi-Power Crystal White Powder, is ideal for keeping them bright, removing odours and cleaning away stains. When it comes to your favourite items — a tailored white shirt or those white pants that fit just-so — the Oxi Action Crystal White range works to help provide brilliant whites, even after 50 washes.

Vanish Gold Crystal White powder additionally removes odour-causing bacteria in soaking; great for those hot summer days. Add a scoop for four benefits in every wash to help remove tough stains from your most loved clothes.

Vanish Gold Multi Power Laundry Booster Gel has a powerful multi-benefit Oxi Action formula that removes stains even in cold wash and short cycle, and helps prevent colour transfer which may occur in a hot wash (60°C). Now you can have the same amazing stain-removing performance in a convenient gel bottle. The Multi Power formula releases active oxygen to lift out and break down food, starch, greasy and outdoor stains. Free from chlorine bleach, the formula is safe for use on everyday fabrics (cotton, polycotton) while still deep cleaning your laundry for hygiene boost in soaking. You choose how to use this versatile laundry booster powder — in-wash, pre-treat or as an antibacterial soaker for your fabrics.

Vanish is eager to support initiatives that help to preserve the life cycle of clothes. The brand has partnered with Dress for Success, the not-for-profit organisation that empowers women by providing clothing for those getting back into the workforce. In 2022, Vanish sponsored the “Landfill Challenge” fashion show at a Bay of Plenty Dress for Success fundraiser, whereby designers created garments out of textiles en route to landfill that had been cleaned using Vanish products. With initiatives like these Vanish encourages Kiwis to extend the lifespan of their clothing and support people to spend less on new garments and love their clothes for longer!

#Loveyourclothesforlonger with Vanish. To learn how best to love your clothes for longer with Vanish, visit vanish.co.nz and check out Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

*Looking in the Mirror: A review of circularity in the clothing and textiles industry in Aotearoa, by Bernadette Casey and Brian Johnston.

**ClimateSeed The Environmental Impact of Fashion, October 2021.

***NielsenIQ 2023 Consumer Outlook, Pg.19

****At 20°C, on fast cycle vs detergent alone on heavy duty cycle.