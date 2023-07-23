How To Dress Like An Italian, From Meetings On The Go To Cocktails In The City

The launch of Boudicca Italy in New Zealand is a lesson in creating a versatile capsule wardrobe.

It’s the European country considered the epicentre of high fashion, spawning numerous apex designers and fashion labels, its women among the best dressed on the planet. Glamorous yet refined, sexy yet elegant, Italy has been setting global trends since the mid-20th century.

Now, one of the country’s best-loved contemporary brands is launching in New Zealand, bringing discerning lovers of premium leisurewear a whole new way to create multiple outfits, Italian-style. Boudicca Italy has begun to build a loyal global following for its collections of timeless pieces that “elevate the everyday”. These are thoughtfully crafted wardrobe staples that are elegant enough to take you from your morning power-walk or Pilates class through to sumptuous evenings out for drinks or dinner, with just a few simple tweaks to what you pair each item with.

From flattering leggings and bras through to classic tank tops and sweaters, (and a seriously chic t-shirt with shoulder pads for power meetings on the go), this is leisurewear that doesn’t require a compromise on style. The collection focuses on using 100% organic cotton and premium performance fabrics, rendered in classic silhouettes, all made by the best Italian manufacturers and suppliers.

Photo / Supplied

With cost-per-wear and sustainability top of mind for today’s savvy fashion buyers, Boudicca Italy’s arrival in the New Zealand market is timely, as consumers continue to embrace premium brands that put quality and longevity before the throwaway nature of fast-fashion, just as it’s always been on the streets of Italy, where craft and heritage reign supreme.

Using environmentally friendly practices, Boudicca Italy’s well-made pieces are more likely to stay in rotation in your wardrobes for years rather than a few months. This comes down to excellence in manufacturing, the use of luxurious fabrics and designing with flattering silhouettes that stand the test of time. And naturally, they’re all made in Italy, where the legacy of craftsmanship in clothing has lasted through the generations.

Likewise, the more versatile a piece, the longer it’s likely to outlive trends and impending seasons, the epitome of timeless luxury. While we all have our b-team workout gear we wouldn’t be seen dead outside of the gym, Boudicca Italy’s pieces are designed to look and feel great in, whether you’re running errands, heading to a meeting, or indulging in a night out. To take a sleek tank from the gym to work simply add a smart blazer or skirt; Boudicca Italy’s printed shorts and bomber jackets look just as suited to a weekend brunch or stroll with the pooch as they do paired with heels for a party. A pair of killer boots could be all it takes to complement a Boudicca Italy sweater for cocktails at your favourite bar.

Photo / Supplied

The name of the brand comes from the legendary queen who led her tribe to victory against the Roman Empire. Her fierce determination and unwavering spirit embodying the ethos of Boudicca Italy — which they say is designed to empower women who wear their designs to feel confident, strong, and unstoppable in their everyday lives.

Says a spokesperson for the brand, “We honour her legacy with every garment we create, infusing our designs with the same spirit of independence, resilience, and unyielding strength that made Boudicca a legendary figure in history.”