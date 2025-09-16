Gather and Graze: Your Spring Table; Fresh Spring Picks

Spring into entertaining season with wines from Good Better Best, curated to suit any occasion, from relaxed get-togethers to long alfresco lunches. Just look for the display in all good wine stores.

Spring is officially here, which means longer days, sunnier moods, and the perfect excuse to trade in cosy nights at home for gatherings with friends and family. It’s the season to not only revitalise your social calendar and overhaul your winter wardrobe, but to rethink what’s in your glass. For spring entertaining, opt for wines that complement the mood. From crisp whites for casual catch-ups to sparkling bottles for standout celebrations, Good Better Best makes it easy to match your wine to the moment.

The Good Better Best tiers are simple and intuitive. A Good occasion might be a casual Sunday lunch or an impromptu cheeseboard with friends. Better suits entertaining and those more considered moments – maybe a rosé-filled brunch or an alfresco dinner with a few extra courses. Best is reserved for celebrations that deserve a little sparkle, the kind where Champagne is entirely appropriate.

This guide takes the guesswork out of shopping and helps you choose with confidence. Casual catch-up, relaxed dinner party, or a celebration for the books – these Good Better Best bottles belong at the centre of your spring table. Consider this your cue to start party planning, because the wine is taken care of.

Lake Chalice The Falcon Rosé 2025

Good

Reach for wines with an easy elegance for everyday moments, such as crisp whites and refreshing rosés, perfect for casual get-togethers.

Pasqua Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC 2024, $17.99

This crisp northern Italian white is light, lively and made for sunny afternoons, with fragrant notes of pear, fresh apple and lime, rounded out by a touch of melon. On the palate, it’s refreshing and zesty with a smooth texture that keeps you reaching for another sip. The perfect bottle to have chilled and ready when friends drop by.

Rosé and spring go hand in hand, and this Marlborough beauty delivers all the sunshine-in-a-glass vibes you could ask for. With its pale rose-gold hue, it’s as pretty to look at as it is to sip. Aromas of ripe strawberries and cream rise from the glass, followed by layers of garden berries, white peach and a hint of spice. A vibrant rosé that feels effortlessly stylish yet easy going (and vegan friendly) – it’s the sort of bottle you might need to stock up on.

Quick and Easy

Good bottles are made for spontaneous evenings and casual catch-ups, and shine alongside simple spring fare. Fresh salads, focaccia with dips and a plate of your favourite soft cheeses. Newspaper-wrapped fish and chips, and strawberries topped with cream. These picks are about lightness and ease, the kind of food you can imagine serving on a picnic rug or setting out on the table for friends without overthinking it.

Better

These wines deliver style and flavour without breaking the bank. Perfect for spring entertaining, whether it’s brunch with friends or a relaxed dinner party.

Trinity Hill Hawke’s Bay Pinot Gris 2023, $24.99

This Hawke’s Bay Pinot Gris is all about flavour and freshness. Nashi pear, gentle spice, and a touch of rose make this an interesting, drinkable wine for an elevated spring occasion. It’s rich and rounded on the palate, brightened with crisp acidity that keeps each sip refreshing.

Devil’s Staircase Pinot Noir.

Devil’s Staircase Pinot Noir 2024, $24.99

Elevated pairings

Spring is the perfect season to lean into fresh produce and a menu made for sharing. For a dinner party, burrata with heirloom tomatoes and basil, crispy smashed potatoes, and slow-roasted lamb create a spread that feels both generous and effortless. A bowl of pasta with spring greens and parmesan offers an elegant alternative. Brunch could be ricotta hotcakes or savoury crêpes, light enough to match the mood. The real luxury, though, is lingering over a glass (or two) with good company.

Best

Refined wines for memorable occasions, these premium picks shine at celebrations. For a special gathering, a luxe dinner, or as a treat, consider these elegant showstoppers.

Jules Taylor Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc,

Jules Taylor Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2024, $25.99

An icon for a reason. This Sauvignon Blanc is everything you want in a Marlborough classic – vibrant, zesty, and an expression of where it’s grown. That means notes of passionfruit, lime zest, and fresh herbs, with a crisp, mineral edge that’s pleasingly dry on the palate. Lively, diverse and elegant, this is wine to share, whether you’re raising a glass at a milestone birthday or clinking glasses across the table.

Drappier Carte d’Or Brut, $74.99

When only Champagne will do. Family owned since 1808, Drappier has built its reputation on purity and tradition, and the Carte d’Or Brut NV is a signature of the house style. Crafted largely from Pinot Noir and organically farmed in Côte des Bar, France, it’s generous and golden in the glass, with layers of ripe stone fruit, quince jelly, and a hint of spice, rounded out by toasty depth. Rich yet vibrant, complex yet welcoming, this is a wine made for life’s big moments – as a gift, popping corks at anniversaries – or as a treat to yourself, just because.

Sophisticated pairings

These bottles are made for memorable moments, when the spring table is set, the playlist is perfected and the menu is a little more curated. For the Best wines, seafood is a lovely match. From freshly shucked oysters to a modern take on a prawn cocktail, lobster in buttery brioche rolls or a generous side of salmon. Or truffle risotto, perfectly fried chicken (for that high-low note) and duck parfait with good sourdough for a sense of occasion without being overly fussy. And for something sweet, individual pavlovas or a classic lemon tart – the kind of finale that feels as polished as the wine in your glass.

Good Better Best aims to make entertaining stress-free, with a curated collection of bottles to suit any occasion. Whether you're packing a picnic or hosting a dinner party, these wines bring a touch of ease and elegance to every spring occasion.