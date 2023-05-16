Game For Anything, Ellie Fitzgerald Reports For Dove Camp

Local “love yourself” champion puts Dove Advanced Care to the test.

Do you feel confident when you’re sweating? It’s a question at the heart of Dove Camp, which saw influential movers and shakers tasked with putting Dove Advanced Care — the moisturizing, alcohol-free, gentle-on-skin deodorant loved by many — to the test, while also learning from experts and sharing their unique points of view on bodily experience and self-care.

When it comes to how we feel about our bodies, exercise and movement can play a significant role in building self-esteem, but the sweat we naturally create can cause women embarrassment — whether feeling hot and bothered, or worrying about what others might think.

It’s insight we’re all aware of, and Dove has invested considerable research in understanding these feelings and what contributes to them, as it looks at the role deodorant can play in building confidence, and how we can encourage a more positive outlook on movement and the body. After all, underarm insecurity shouldn’t hold us back from doing what we love.

Reporting for duty — although it really was a pleasure — was Ellie Fitzgerald, a New Zealand influencer who’s also known as Loving Ellie’s Belly, someone who champions loving yourself and advocates for body positivity.

As her many followers (82,000 and counting) know, she’s passionate about sharing, and Ellie took it one step further for Dove Camp — revealing some pages from her diary for a uniquely personal look at this special trip.

Game for anything, from getting her mind blown by statistics on how common armpit insecurity is and having some wild TikTok myths debunked, to yoga asanas and almost missing their bus, put Dove Advanced Care to the test in Sydney to see if the enriched formula and 48-hour sweat protection was as gentle and effective as it’s said to be. “Boy did we test it,” says Ellie.

Photo / Scott Ehler

Sunday April 16

Dear diary, Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Tomorrow I’m off on an international brand trip with Dove. DOVE ELLIE!!!! You have used them since you were 11, can you believe this?

A day of developing connections, moving our body (yoga!! This will be interesting), and good food. Bit of me.

I’m so excited and slightly nervous! Wonder who is going to be there?

Monday April 17

Dear diary,

I landed in Sydney this morning and have a free day! So, of course, I’m off to the shops. Because #WhenInSydney right?

But first… coffee because I was up at 3am!

Tuesday April 18

Dear diary,

Today was the day! Early start, well… by early I mean I’m just not a morning person. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Us Kiwi gals met downstairs in the lobby of our (cute AF) hotel and arranged a ride to the bus. BUT WE GOT LOST. We couldn’t find the right bus stop (awkward being the late ones right) but we finally found it. Cute sign-written bus and off we go, 1.5-hour roadie!

Photo / Scott Ehler

We arrived and wow, this place is more beautiful than my wedding! The flowers, the serenity. Pure #Bliss. We got the option of coffee or sparkling tea, so I got the tea of course, and lots of yummy pastries to get us all settled in.

We were welcomed into the country and told the history of Australia, then we had a panel discussion and we were told some wild stats! 82 per cent said they were insecure that they didn’t have the perfect pit!!!

IS THERE EVEN A PERFECT PIT? Absolutely not.

We learned the importance of caring for our pits, debunked some wild TikTok myths and then we put the Dove Advanced Care deodorant to the test. Effective 48-hour protection? Boy did we test it LOL.

1.5 hours of yoga. I can’t believe how inflexible I am. So stiff! Need to work on that. Outside, in the sun, was so #Zen. Then we went on a STUNNING walk, the views… just beaut. I can confirm the deodorant worked wonders!

It doesn’t just work, it’s nice too, with a “kind” formulation (love that!) which includes ¼ moisturising cream and protecting oil — lush!

The whole camp experience was lush too tbh. Events like this make my cup full. You are surrounded by inspiring, uplifting women, with a brand that you have believed in and trusted for over 20 years, trying new things, developing connections, going out of your comfort zone, just so cool.

11-year-old Ellie would be calling 32-year-old Ellie bonkers if we said she was going to be working with the brand she uses every morning, in Sydney, around FAMOUS PEOPLE. And this is my job? Stop.

We got home around 6.30 pm and although we had plans to go out for dinner for our last night, we were pooped. So, we all got straight into the fluffy dressing gowns, ordered in food, and called it a night.

My heart is happy. Home tomorrow!!!

Wednesday April 19

Dear diary,

Good morning! Gosh did I wake up with some sore muscles from yesterday’s activities!!! Me GLUTES.

Another early start for me as I’m heading back home! Bags are packed, headphones are charged, and the heart is full — waiting for my ride to head to the airport!

Still buzzing after yesterday. We have all been messaging each other just fizzing about the day, the connections, new friendships, and how comfortable and inspired we all felt. What a start to my week!

Happy Ellie.



