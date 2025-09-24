From Tokyo to Mumbai and the Pacific, Take Your Tastebuds On Tour At SkyCity’s SERVED

Embark on a culinary adventure, from multi-course progressive dinners to soulful bites

Flame-grilled wagyu beef, straight from the robata grill at MASU. Crispy pork hock with sapa sui and pineapple at Metita. A chicken biryani served in a clay pot from Cassia. They might sound like the kind of dishes you’d enjoy on a round-the-world culinary trip but for a short time they’re on offer at Auckland’s dining hot spot SkyCity, thanks to the welcome return of SERVED. Auckland’s premier dining precinct, SkyCity is taking centre stage this October and November, with a chance to travel by plate from Tokyo to Mumbai, New York, the Pacific and beyond.

MASU

SERVED is a don’t-miss culinary experience, with seven exclusive events, plus a range of special menus and delicious cocktails. It’s the chance to try exciting new dishes all within the same vibey CBD precinct – plus there’s the opportunity to hobnob with gastronomy royalty. Local hospitality heroes participating include Sid Sahrawat of Cassia, Nic Watt of MASU, Michael Meredith of Metita and Al Brown of Depot, all of which were named in Viva’s Top 60 Restaurants 2024, with Metita placing in the top 10 (and winner of best interior).

SkyCity favourites The Grill, SkyBar, Huami and Fed Deli will also be keeping the CBD precinct humming with brand new menus designed just for the event, offering something to suit every taste, budget or occasion – even if you’re after snacks and cocktails with workmates straight from the office. (Did we mention the Suntory cocktails start at a very reasonable $18?)

Metita

First up is SkyCity’s first ever progressive dinner, ideal for those who would otherwise struggle to choose between Metita, MASU and Cassia. The Served Culinary Tour, September 30, $195, offers the chance to enjoy a trifecta of deliciousness, with a signature savoury course and premium wine pairing at each stop. Begin your journey in Japan at MASU, travel to the Pacific at Metita, and finish in modern Indian elegance at Cassia.

Here are some of Viva’s other top picks:

Anyone who has had the pleasure of dining out at MASU will have enjoyed its elegant Japanese cuisine or as Viva food writer Jesse Mulligan called it, a “beautiful and unrivalled eating experience”. As if you couldn’t get more royal with your superlatives, ISSHO NI: MASU x Tunki Collab, a one-night-only chef collaboration on October 9, $168, could be it. Chef Krish Dutt is returning to the kitchen, having spent years abroad cooking for the King of Jordan, earning a coveted Chef Hat, and being awarded Best Speciality Restaurant in South Australia, for his Adelaide restaurant, Tunki. He joins Nic Watt to present a five-course collaboration fusing MASU’s iconic Japanese flavours with Tunki’s vibrant Nikkei (Japanese-Peruvian) style, with a Roku gin beverage match.

While it’s ideal for impressing the VIPs in your life, there is another fun outing on the SERVED schedule that looks perfect for group outings, perhaps even straight from the office. Promising to be a “gritty, indulgent night of NYC soul”, Al Brown’s Down and Dirty “Dego” at Fed Deli, October 21, $90, is the star chef’s spin on cult classics from the backstreets of Manhattan. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

If you have Aussies in the mix, even better. Raise a glass of fine wine to Mapari Beef x Torbreck Wines, a Trans-Tasman celebration at The Grill, October 28, $250. This is a special nose-to-tail menu featuring Aotearoa’s best produce and bold wines from Australia’s Barossa Valley. Head winemaker Sacha Timaeus from Adelaide’s Torbreck Vintners, home to some of the oldest dry-grown vines in the world, will guide diners through an expert wine pairing for each course. Expect dishes from both sides of the ditch, and no doubt a bit of friendly rivalry.

MASU

As well as the one-off events on offer, SERVED features an array of set menu specials, on throughout October and November. Metita – celebrating its second birthday – offers An exploration of the Pacific, $83, featuring “fresh flavours and fan favourites” like the iconic corned beef bun. Cassia is hosting a Diwali-inspired menu, A festival of flavour, $95 with snacks designed to bring family and friends together. Think pani puri and Cassia fried chicken. Chef Sid is also offering Biryani Thursdays , a modern take on an Indian classic, featuring chicken biryani served in a clay pot, plus three sides. The fact that it must be preordered 48 hours in advance bodes well for your tastebuds. And MASU is offering Spring specialties, a three-course menu, including the must-try chefs’ selection of sashimi with yuzu granita and dressing.

Cassia

From the light, clean flavours of Japanese fare to a hearty nose-to-tail experience that’s strictly for the carnivores, The Grill is offering A Journey through Mapari $95, a five-course tasting menu with beef as the hero. Enjoy a five-course experience with specialty beef cuts from the team at Mapari Meats including a rump tartartlette, oxtail ragù, grilled oyster blade steak, and a chocolate dessert with beef fat caramel to finish.

Another way to elevate your dining is Huami’s three-course menu, A modern feast of tradition, $70. This is no ordinary experience of Chinese cuisine. Step behind the red doors on Federal Street and enjoy a modern twist on the traditional, exploring the cuisine of the regional provinces, such as Canton, Sichuan, Huaiyang and Beijing. Start with fruit wood roasted duck with fresh pineapple, a Huami icon, followed by Mānuka honey black pepper beef, ginger and spring onion steamed fish by Head Chef He Jia, and dessert to finish.

Metita

Epicureans missing New York can head to Al Brown’s Fed Deli, while Depot next door stays true to its Kiwi roots. At the former’s , A classic match, the star chef and his team are getting nostalgic, throwing it back to the good old days with deli classics. Think chopped cheese done Fed style and a side of cherry pie – a classic with NY soul. Wash it down with a Coke and they’ll slide you a small side dish on the house. And you haven’t had an oyster until you’ve been to Depot. Prepare to enjoy them every which way: freshly shucked , deep-fried, Rockefeller-style or in arguably their most fun form, as Bloody Mary shooters.

Whether it’s date night, dinner with friends or a special trip to the city, SERVED has a curated experience for every dining occasion. You can even make a night of it by staying at SkyCity hotels, The Grand at SkyCity and Horizon by SkyCity, with special offers exclusive to SERVED diners. You’ll have to be quick, though – bookings will fill up fast.