Why Nespresso’s New Ispirazione Italiana Coffee Is The Ultimate Milanese Experience

A cup of Nespresso’s Milano Intenso will transport you to the iconic Italian city.

From the classic caffè latte to a chocolate-dusted ‘Marocchino,’ we’ve never met an Italian coffee we didn’t like — which is why we’re excited about the new addition to Nespresso’s popular Ispirazione Italiana range. The limited-edition Milano Intenso transports coffee aficionados to Milan, a city known for its artistic heritage and luxurious lifestyle. Milano Intenso has jammy fruity notes and a shimmer of spice, and makes for an elegant addition to the range, beloved around the world for celebrating the Italians’ depth of knowledge when it comes to coffee.

“At Nespresso, we’re incredibly proud of our Ispirazione Italiana range, and it’s clear that Kiwis feel the same with the range being our most popular in New Zealand,” says Nespresso New Zealand Coffee Ambassador Jaime Conger. “Ispirazione Italiana is a range of distinct coffees inspired by the equally distinct taste and roasting expertise of local Italian coffee and life, celebrating the diversity of each region’s coffee roasting artistry.”

Milano Intenso ($14 per sleeve) has an intensity rating of 8 and features a classic combination of roasted cereal and cocoa notes, with hints of bread and dark chocolate. Nespresso recommends the coffee is sipped as a macchiato, giving off hints of pepper, berry, and funky fruity notes. The coffee uses a split roast technique, with the majority medium roasted, and the minority composed of the robusta portion and roasted to a very dark degree.

The new style is a welcome addition to the Ispirazione Italiana range — joining the popular Arpeggio and Roma coffees. Arpeggio (intensity: 9, $10 per sleeve) is a reflection of Florence’s cultural significance as the intellectual hub of Italy, drawing influences from all the country. Its roasting style combines the fruity notes traditionally found in the North of Italy with cocoa notes from the South, for a velvety, dense and creamy cup.

Meanwhile, Roma (intensity: 8, $10 per sleeve) is an intense yet light-roasted coffee with cereal and woody notes, reminiscent of the fragrance out of Rome’s traditional coffee bars. This complexity is mirrored in a subtle roast, balancing intensity, finesse and deep flavour, spiked with hints of acidity.

Nespresso Italy Coffee Ambassador Laura Santori and Nespresso New Zealand Coffee Ambassador Jaime Conger have combined their local expertise to create simple-to-serve recipes that showcase each Ispirazione Italiana coffee’s profile, while also paying homage to regional Italian coffee cultures. Try these delicious recipes to enjoy Ispirazione Italiana like a local.





MILANO INTENSO AS A MACCHIATO Serves 1

As they would in Milan, enjoy Milano Intenso as a macchiato, a quick moment of indulgence in the fast-paced and vibrant city. A complex split roast brings out toasted cereal notes from a dark roast on the robusta and preserves its balance with a medium roast on the Arabica portion. A touch of frothed milk over the espresso to soften bitterness and heightens the cocoa notes from the Arabica.

1x Milano Intenso capsule, 40ml extraction 1x Milano Intenso capsule, 40ml extraction 15ml frothed milk of your choice 15ml frothed milk of your choice Nespresso machine and milk device Nespresso machine and milk device VIEW Espresso cup VIEW Espresso cup

Extract 40ml of Milano Intenso into a warm VIEW Espresso cup. Swirl the cup after extraction to turn the crema. Gently spoon on 15ml of densely frothed milk and allow to float on top of the crema.

Coffee expert tip: For an authentic experience, drink your macchiato Italian-style — caffe alla panna — by substituting your milk for a dollop of cream. This rich addition brings out deeper roasted notes without any bitterness.

ROMA AS A CAPPUCCINO Serves 1

The classically Italian cappuccino is equal parts milk and milk froth on top of this espresso-based recipe which softens the bitterness of a robusta addition, while still allowing the woody notes of the split roast to sing through.

1x Roma capsule, 40ml extraction 1x Roma capsule, 40ml extraction 100ml frothed milk of your choice 100ml frothed milk of your choice 2g chocolate powder 2g chocolate powder Nespresso machine and milk device Nespresso machine and milk device VIEW Cappuccino cup VIEW Cappuccino cup

Extract 40ml of Roma into VIEW Cappuccino cup. Swirl the cup after extraction to turn the crema. Pour over 100ml densely frothed milk over espresso. Allow enough foam to fall in to ensure a dome form on top of drink. Dust with chocolate powder.

Coffee expert tip: For an authentic experience, drink your cappuccino Italian-style - marrochino - by adding an extra dusting of chocolate powder over the espresso before pouring in your milk. This step will fold the chocolate throughout your coffee, in addition to the sweet touch on top!

ARPEGGIO AS A CAFFÈ LATTE Serves 1

Roasteries in central Italy will classically combine subtle fruity notes traditionally found in Italy’s north with cocoa notes from the south. By using a combined roast, we create one singular and prominent cocoa note, turned to a smooth chocolate by the addition of lightly textured milk folded throughout.

1x Arpeggio capsule, 40ml extraction 1x Arpeggio capsule, 40ml extraction 100ml frothed milk of your choice 100ml frothed milk of your choice Nespresso machine and milk device Nespresso machine and milk device VIEW Lungo cup VIEW Lungo cup

Extract 40ml of Arpeggio into VIEW Lungo cup. Swirl the cup after extraction to turn the crema. Froth 100ml of milk on a medium or ‘latte’ setting and pour over the espresso.

Coffee expert tip: Before pouring, swirl your milk jug to fold the froth into the hot milk to create a silky texture. Then, pour from a low height, allowing the froth to fall into your cup. This softens out any bitterness and creates a natural sweetness in-cup, perfectly highlighting the roasted and cocoa notes in the espresso.

