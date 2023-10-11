From Food To Fashion, These Small Remuera Businesses Are All About Community

The American Express ‘Shop Small’ campaign is a powerful way to support local.

When was the last time you browsed your local neighbourhood, or picked a new suburb to explore? In Remuera, for example, you can go from brunch to beauty, shop gifts to homewares, flowers to fashion, knowing you’re supporting fellow New Zealanders. As more people recognise the positive impact they can make by shopping locally, American Express is getting behind Kiwi merchants with its ‘Shop Small’ campaign. Back for its fourth consecutive year, it’s all about celebrating the businesses we value every day, places like the following Remuera hotspots, regarded highly, not only for what they offer, but for their strong connection to the community.

Sarah Clark, Hedgerow

Hedgerow owner Sarah Clark

Hedgerow is a Remuera institution that had already been running for 15 years when Sarah Clark bought it in 2005. Throughout the past 18 years, the gifts and homewares store has been through many changes, but if there’s one thing that’s remained consistent, it’s Sarah’s loyal customer base.

“It’s all about community,” she says. “The people around me, the other businesses in the community — we all support one another.”

Having left her career in advertising before the arrival of her second child, Sarah was looking for a more family-friendly career when she took on the business. What began as a small store in the village green is now an expansive haven on Remuera Rd, the larger footprint allowing her to bring to life more of her vision. And whereas once 90 per cent of her customers came from Remuera, over the past 12-18 months, as local businesses, developers and landlords have continued to invest in the area, she’s seen an increase in customers from further afield. Some are attracted to Remuera as it’s a safe area to visit, she says. Others will drive across town just to buy her thoughtfully curated quality products, from soaps to cashmere jumpers, raincoats to baby wear. The store stocks about 35 different brands, from Laing to Jamie Kay and Ecoya, and though most are local, when it comes to the European, US or Australian product lines, Sarah says she usually finds herself dealing with local wholesalers or distributors.

“Hedgerow, like the rest of Remuera, is becoming more of a destination, which is amazing.”

Even so, the challenges of running a small business have been compounded this year by the rising costs of everything from freighting to wrapping, not to mention the proliferation of online retail, which is why American Express’ ‘Shop Small’ campaign is so important right now, she says.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our country. If we don't support that, where would we be? I love that a global business like Amex sees that and recognises that. It's awesome."

In the meantime, she’s dedicated to working harder to ensure that whether customers are shopping online or in-store, it’s for something different and worthwhile. “I focus on great customer service, having a really good mix of product and trying to make sure that every time you have a contact with Hedgerow it’s a positive and happy experience.”

Jen Bilkey, Browns Eatery and Store

Browns Eatery & Store owner Jen Bilkey

Browns Eatery and Store in Remuera has such a close-knit community vibe, that the person who often puts out all the chairs in the morning is a volunteering customer. “Small cafes like ours hold the whole community together,” says Jen Bilkey, who has owned and run the Remuera Rd café for eight years. “We look after so many people — it’s often why they get up in the morning. It’s just so nice when people come in and bump into people they know and end up chatting.”

Without their “amazing little community” along with the customers who make a point of visiting from out of town, they simply couldn’t survive, says Jen, who says she’s hearted by initiatives like the American Express ‘Shop Small’ campaign. “I think it’s good to focus on local shopping,” says Jen, “because it is so important for the community, especially after Covid. The suburbs are where it’s at.”

Browns is renowned for its coffee and cabinet food and classic menu, taking customers from breakfast through to brunch, lunch and into the afternoon. It used to be a milk bar in the 1950s and has been lovingly renovated with leather banquettes, gingham textiles and marbled tables — but it’s not so precious that children and teenagers can’t feel comfortable to come in after sports practice with their muddy shoes, Jen laughs. One of the eye-catching details is the store’s homewares range, including beautiful hand-painted Moroccan bowls and ceramic cups, sourced from a selection of local suppliers. Jen also owns two other Auckland-based cafes, and says the reason Browns has done well, aside from its food, all of which is made on-site and served fresh and hot from the café ovens, is its welcoming vibe. “People know it’s a bustling, people-watching place to go,” she says.

Now plans are afoot to expand the catering side of the business, which serves other local businesses, community parties and individuals. As the rising cost of living impacts small businesses around the country, Jen says like many other small operators they’ve had to adapt to the way they do things, whether it’s altering their menu or simply prioritising hiring and training excellent staff. Like Tim, their barista, who has been with them for seven years as head brewer and knows everyone’s coffee orders before they even order. “We actually have a lot of people say that they like coming to Browns because everyone looks happy working there, which is the nicest thing to hear.”

Emma Main and Kate Boyden, Maman Boutique

Maman co-owners Emma Main and Kate Boyden

Sisters and best friends Emma Main and Kate Boyden grew up in Remuera, so it made sense to open their fashion boutique there, naming it 'Maman' in homage to their stylish late mother, Deb.

“Remuera is such a supportive community,” says Kate. “It’s really important for us that we get behind that, not only with the local customers who come in but all the cafes and beauty shops and other local businesses that work together to bring people into our area and make it a great place to shop.”

About 70 per cent of their customers are locals but since they opened in 2015, Maman has grown to become one of the country’s leading stockists of luxury international labels (Saint Laurent, Ulla Johnson and Zadig et Voltaire to name a few). Plans for a new range of homewares and gifts are now in the works.

Both Emma and Kate are discerning buyers but they each have different strengths, with Kate managing logistics, wholesale relations and online, and Emma overseeing the running of the Remuera Rd shop, marketing and HR. While the online arm of the business has flourished in recent years (with quite a following in Christchurch), it’s on the shop floor where Emma and Kate say their boutique stands out. Impressed by the international retail stylists they came across while shopping abroad, it was an experience they wanted to recreate here.

“It’s creative, it’s energetic,” says Emma, of their in-store offering, whereby customers have access to personal stylists to help them put together an outfit, even if people bring in a favourite piece from home. “It’s meant we’ve really been able to get to know our customers.” Whereas shopping online can be an anonymous (and sometimes experimental) process, shopping at Maman is an empowering one, says Kate. “It all comes back to our styling,” she says. “We’ll encourage you to get out of your safety net and show you how to make each piece go further in your wardrobe.”

The duo strives to empower women outside of the business too, routinely showing their appreciation for the locals who’ve supported them, profiling inspiring women in the community on their website and social media. Recently, with support from locals, they raised $10,000 for the Breast Cancer Foundation at one of their regular community events, for which other small local businesses turned out in force.

That desire to give back and their connection with the neighbourhood has only impressed upon them the importance of shopping locally, as has the impact of American Express’ ‘Shop Small’ campaign, and the kudos that having the global company on board brings to the business. “It’s right in line with our way of thinking, as it’s all about supporting those around you,” says Emma. “Communities are really powerful places.”