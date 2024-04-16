Food Delivery App Continues to Deliver More To Your Door Across Aotearoa

Food delivery platform DoorDash expands its reach in New Zealand.

There’s no need to go hungry, Hamiltonians. DoorDash is now available in Kirikiriroa, marking a milestone for the on-demand food delivery platform’s operations in Aotearoa. As well as its expansion into Hamilton, DoorDash has also extended its delivery services further afield on the outskirts of Auckland, now covering Pukekohe to the south and Hibiscus Coast in the north, including Silverdale and Orewa.

DoorDash’s New Zealand debut was in May 2022 in Wellington, where it has since grown a loyal customer base, along with a strong network of merchants and delivery specialists, known as Dashers. DoorDash’s next city launch was in Christchurch before its arrival in Tāmaki Makaurau in late 2023.

Now with DoorDash’s premiere in the Waikato, Hamilton members can enjoy meals and snacks from their favourite local eateries in Kirikiriroa.

Bradley Thomas, general manager of DoorDash New Zealand, says Hamilton has a thriving food scene, with many exciting eateries and options available. “We are thrilled to help the residents of the city to get their local favourites delivered right to their door,” he says.

Several popular Hamilton eateries have signed up to the DoorDash platform, including RE Burger, a business originally inspired by London’s street-food scene that started from a food truck in Dunedin. RE Burger’s crave-worthy menu includes loaded fries, as well as fresh burgers made with milk buns, 100 per cent pure beef patties and quality chicken, and RE Burger’s secret sauce. It also has plenty of vegetarian options, including the Mean Bean burger – made with a black bean and smoked paprika patty and the delicious Rehab burger – stacked with southern-fried halloumi, lettuce, pickles, honey, REsauce and a toasted milk bun.

Chicking, Pizza Club and bubble tea specialist Gong Cha are also available to DoorDash customers in Hamilton.

There are exclusive offers to celebrate the launch and DoorDash is giving all new customers in Hamilton, Pukekohe, and the Hibiscus Coast 30 per cent off their first two orders and $0 delivery fee for their first 30 days' membership (terms and conditions apply). Customers can download and sign up to the DoorDash app at DoorDash.com/en-NZ/.

Since its launch in 2013, DoorDash has become the largest on-demand local commerce platform in the USA, and it now operates in thousands of cities in more than 30 countries. “Our mission is to bring together communities by connecting consumers with their favourite local and national businesses by bringing ‘more to your door’,” Bradley says.

“DoorDash offers competitive affordability for customers and higher rates for merchants and our Dashers, our delivery drivers,” Bradley says.

In a brand-new initiative here, DoorDash is also delivering drinks, including alcohol, in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. Customers can order drink supplies or ‘DoubleDash’ by ordering meals and drinks together for a quiet night in or a selection of meals, along with beer, wine and spirits, to host friends at home.