Find Inspiration In Every Cup

From the streets of Naples to the laneways of Venice, Nespresso's Ispirazione Italiana coffee range pays tribute to Italy and its diverse coffee culture, delivering a range of distinct flavours inspired by the rich, coffee roasting traditions of the distinct regions of Italy.

Drawing from the country's heritage of taste, celebrated local chef Ben Bayly was invited to create some true transportive dishes using this flavourful range, bringing the Ispirazione Italiana not only to life, but to your kitchen and table for maximum enjoyment.

For a truly exceptional dessert, try Ben Bayly’s Panna Cotta with Arpeggio ganache – and if you’re looking for a truly inspirational way to start your morning, the Maple & Hazelnut Cappucino with Arpeggio is just the recipe.

BEN BAYLY'S PANNA COTTA WITH ARPEGGIO GANACHE

Serves 6

Preparation – 90 minutes plus overnight chilling time

This creamy, decadent dessert is a classic, deftly executed by Ben and elevated by the rich flavour of Arpeggio.

Equipment needed

Nespresso Machine

Mixer with whisk attachment

Spatula

Small pot

Thermometer

Bowls

Oven tray

Baking paper

Blender

Espresso tulip coffee cups x 6

For the panna cotta

500ml cream

500ml milk

2x vanilla pods

250g sugar

12g gelatine leaves or 6 leaves (bloomed in cold water)

Method

1. Warm the cream and the milk to 85 degrees Celsius.

2. Add the vanilla, the sugar and the gelatine and mix.

3. Cool the panna cotta in the fridge until cool but not set.

For the Arpeggio ganache

200ml cream

160ml milk

2 x 40ml Espresso extractions Arpeggio

80ml egg yolk (room temp)

40g sugar

290g dark chocolate

5g leaves gelatine (bloomed in cold water)

Method

1. Place cream, milk and Arpeggio into a pan and warm to 85 degrees celsius.

2. Pour the hot mixture into a blender, carefully turn the blender onto a low setting and add the yolks and sugar.

3. Add in chocolate and gelatine and blend until smooth.

4. Place in the fridge to set.

5. Roll into 50g balls and freeze.

For the Arpeggio glaze

50mls water

175g sugar

3 x 40ml Espresso extractions Arpeggio, topped off with 130ml of hot water

Method

1. Bring the sugar, and 50ml water to a light caramel.

2. Whisk in the Arpeggio, being careful as the caramel may splash.

3. Reduce until thick.

To assemble

1. Line six coffee cups with cling film.

2. 3/4 fill the coffee cups with the cooled, but not set panna cotta.

3. Drop the frozen ball into the panna cotta mix.

4. Refrigerate overnight.

5. Demould the panna cotta onto a plate.

6. Serve with your favourite vanilla ice cream.

7. Pour over the warm Arpeggio glaze and serve with a cup of Arpeggio.

MAPLE & HAZELNUT CAPPUCCINO WITH ARPEGGIO

Try this delicious bespoke recipe featuring many Kiwi’s favourite coffee; Arpeggio. A truly inspirational way to enjoy an elevated cappuccino that celebrates the coffee roasting culture of Florence.

Method

1. Pour 10ml maple syrup and 5ml Hazelnut syrup into a View Cappuccino cup.

2. Extract 40ml Arpeggio over the syrup.

3. Pour 100ml of hot frothed milk over top.

4. Freshly grated toasted hazelnuts over top.

