Palm trees, sunshine and celebrations, Fiji the perfect place to get married.

Close your eyes and imagine this: the sound of gently lapping waves, the warm sun kissing your shoulders, a soft breeze playing with your hair, the sensation of powdery sand beneath your feet. You feel calm, relaxed and utterly present. Then, you open your eyes. In front of you stands your loved one. The person you are about to marry. Behind you are the family and friends you love and cherish most, smiling and happy. You marvel at the bright blue sky, the golden sand, the lush green of the palm trees, the vibrancy of the tropical flowers. No, this isn’t a dream. This is what getting married in Fiji feels like: effortless, joyful and colourful. A celebration of what is truly important in life – love, family, friends, nature.

An Unforgettable Location

One of the most magical things about Fiji is not that it’s so easy to get to - a simple 3-4 hour flight for you and your guests, but the variety of wedding styles it offers. Dreaming of a barefoot beach ceremony at sunset? Done. Want to say your vows by a majestic waterfall? Tavoro Falls on Taveuni awaits. Looking for an adventurous twist? Imagine tying the knot atop a scenic hill overlooking the South Pacific, or even aboard a luxury catamaran at sea. The possibilities are endless, and Fiji’s natural beauty ensures that every wedding is breathtakingly unique.To make it even easier, many resorts specialise in creating the perfect big day with dedicated co-ordinators to ensure every detail is effortlessly taken care of – from the celebrant and catering to the decorations and accommodation for everyone. For a classic beachfront ceremony, look no further than the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa or the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa. If a secluded island retreat is more your style, Vomo Island Resort, Lomani Island Resort or Nanuku Resort offer exclusive settings where the only footprints in the sand will be yours. Prefer a traditional chapel? The Shangri-La Yanuca Island and Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort provide gorgeous chapels with ocean views.

Photo / Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort

Mixing Value with Luxury

Choosing to tie the knot in Fiji can often be more affordable than hosting a wedding in New Zealand. While planning a wedding from afar may seem daunting, in Fiji it’s surprisingly easy. Many resorts offer all-inclusive wedding packages that provide incredible value, bundling everything together – right through to the honeymoon. This means you can focus on celebrating while leaving the logistics to the experts. Specialist travel agents and in-house wedding coordinators can handle everything for you to ensure a seamless experience. From expert florists crafting tropical bouquets to professional hair and makeup artists like Totoka Hair & Beauty, every detail is covered. Renowned photographers and videographers are also available to capture every moment.Not only does a wedding in Fiji make financial sense, but it’s also a gift to your guests. They get to combine your special day with a dream vacation. Who wouldn’t want to swap a traditional wedding at home (where you’ll be worrying for months if it’s going to rain on your big day) for a tropical paradise?

Photo / Cheer Photography

More Than a One Day Wonder

Unlike traditional weddings, where the festivities last just a few hours, a Fiji wedding extends the joy over several days. Your guests can arrive early to unwind and soak up the island vibes. From snorkelling and diving in crystal-clear waters to sailing and surfing through to a myriad of cultural experiences, there’s something for everyone. And, of course, there are plenty of spas available offering pre-wedding massages and pampering.In the countdown to the big day, you can organise for guests to take part in a sunset cruise, enjoy a chic day at a beach club like Malamala Beach Club or Waitui Beach Club at Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa, or celebrate at the floating paradise of Cloud 9. For a more adventurous stag or hens’ outing, consider Go Dirty Bikes or Hidden Gem Fishing… These are all activities that ensure the pre-wedding fun is as memorable as the wedding itself. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Honeymoon Heaven

After the “I do’s”, there’s no need to pack your bags and rush off to another destination. Instead, your honeymoon can begin the minute your wedding ends. Fiji is home to some of the world’s most stunning adults-only resorts, perfect for newlyweds seeking privacy and romance. Stay in an overwater bure at Likuliku Lagoon Resort, indulge in the seclusion of Royal Davui Island Resort Fiji or escape to the luxurious Tokoriki Island Resort. Whether you crave adventure or serenity, Fiji delivers honeymoon bliss like nowhere else.

Photo / Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort

Creating Wonderful Memories

With its warm hospitality, breathtaking scenery and seamless wedding planning, Fiji is the place to celebrate love surrounded by nature’s finest elements and some of the happiest people on earth. It’s far more than a destination; it’s an experience that will truly elevate your big day. If you’re dreaming of a wedding that’s joyful and relaxed, put Fiji at the top of your list.