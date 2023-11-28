Feeling Festive? Add This Series Of Unmissable Christmas Events To Your Calendar

Auckland’s premier shopping precinct is rolling out a special event series in the lead up to Santa’s visit.

It’s official: silly season is in full swing.

As the weeks continue to swoop by, anticipation builds for Santa’s impending arrival — a sure sign we’re moving steadily towards Christmas in good cheer.

There’s plenty of festive fun to be found inside Commercial Bay this Christmas. Auckland’s premier shopping precinct has presents of every shape and size, catering to the eternally grateful and the tricky-to-buy-for, alongside a jam-packed calendar of events and experiences to leave you with that festive feeling.

Gifts aside, there are plenty of places to refuel during your visit, with the variety of options ranging from a takeaway coffee from Kokako or a fine dining experience at Viva’s Top 50 Restaurants’ Supreme Winner, Ahi to keep you firing on all cylinders.

Countdown to Christmas with our comprehensive guide to all the festive fun to be had this December, because it truly is the most wonderful time of the year at Commercial Bay.

Santa’s Magic Mail Machine

Create treasured memories with the little people in your life by visiting the Magic Mail Machine to post a letter to Santa. The activation, which has now become synonymous with Christmas at Commercial Bay, is back and better than ever — now with two Magic Mail Machines on levels one and two. Whether your little one wants to share their wish list, or simply wish Santa and his reindeer good luck before they embark on their journey across the globe, watch on in wonder as the machine gobbles up each letter and sends it on to the North Pole. Commercial Bay is doubling down on the Christmas cheer by offering a special incentive with every letter sent to Santa. Enter your details into the Magic Mail Machine for the chance to win one of four $1000 Commercial Bay vouchers to put towards your wish list for Santa. Available now until December 24 on Level 1 and 2 at Commercial Bay.

Christmas Workshop & Complimentary Gift Wrapping

This is no ordinary concierge desk — instead, the Commercial Bay concierge is set to transform into a Christmas Workshop. Featuring a complimentary gift-wrapping service, which is sure to take the stress off come Christmas Eve, and we all know less time spent wrapping means more time for whipping up Christmas delights to share the next day. To qualify for this special service, simply spend $25 or more in-store at Commercial Bay, present your receipt to the concierge desk, and leave them to work their magic. Better still, if you spend $150 or more in-store, receive a complimentary designer Santa Sack (while stocks last) crafted from recycled fabric courtesy of several of Commercial Bay’s retailers. Available from December 7 until December 24 on Level 1 at Commercial Bay.

Calendar Highlights: Thursdays & Saturdays

Lucky for us, the first two Thursdays and Saturdays in December will see Commercial Bay come alive with all manner of cheery celebrations. Alongside selecting the perfect gift from one of Commercial Bay’s top retailers, enjoy late night shopping on Thursday nights and revel in the live music, entertainment, giveaways and special in-store deals. Saturdays make for the perfect family fun day out; explore one of the many festive market carts dotted throughout the centre, take a photo with Santa and the Commercial Bay Christmas fairy as they roam the shops, try out face painting and balloon twisting, or nibble on candy floss or soft serve ice-cream – and shop these special offers:

At Aotea, pick up the brand’s new haircare and honey (which are Commercial Bay exclusives) and be treated to a complimentary 20ml hand and body cream with any purchase.

Kate Spade is set to fuel your shopping habit with complimentary cartons of popcorn as you shop the shelves brimming with handbags, shoes, jewellery and more.

Scent your space with Ecoya’s selection of holiday-ready products and miniature sizes to sample.

Give your Birkenstocks a makeover at Solect, with artist Julie Ilagan on hand to customise the cult-favourite shoes on Thursday December 7. Don’t have any Birks? Don’t stress, there are discounts available to anyone keen to purchase a pair on the night.

Spoil the fitness fiend in your life with 25 per cent off any full price shorts and leggings from Lorna Jane.

Fragrance is a perennially popular gift, and at Dior Beauty, enjoy free engraving with any Dior Fragrance purchase.

There’s plenty of spoils available from Tommy Hilfiger, with complimentary cookies for VIP shoppers and a beach tote with every purchase of over $120.

Available on the first two Thursdays and Saturdays in December at Commercial Bay.

Christmas Hours

Whether you’re the organised type who has presents wrapped by December 1, or those who enjoy the thrill of a last-minute dash to the shops on Christmas Eve, enjoy extended shopping hours on selected dates in the lead up to the big day. You can find out more on our website.

Commercial Bay is the ultimate shopping destination this Christmas — with a calendar brimming with special events, shopping offers and activations to make yours very merry.