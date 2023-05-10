Feeling Bubbly, Ashleigh And Adrienne Spill Some Secrets, Celebrating Moments Big And Small

There’s nothing like getting together for a catch up and a glass of Lindauer.

There’s no better time to come together than over a glass of bubbles, and while Mother’s Day and special occasions certainly warrant a toast, it’s also important to celebrate the simple things — those moments that often go without acknowledgment, but which cumulatively form the foundation of our most significant relationships.

Those moments can also make life fly by, as the busy rhythms and demands on our energy eat up our precious time, so taking a moment to pause is important; even more so when it’s with someone we care about.

Ashleigh Cometti and her mother Adrienne did just that recently, sitting down with Viva over a glass of Lindauer Special Reserve Prosecco they catch up after a busy year, spill some truths and celebrate the little things, and some major milestones too. “It’s so easy to get wrapped up in the busyness of daily life and go through the motions,” says Ashleigh. “You don’t know what tomorrow will bring so why not pop some bubbles?”

Ashleigh has had a busy year

Ashleigh, how do you like to celebrate the everyday moments in life?

I've come to realise how short life can truly be, which has inspired me to celebrate every little moment in life. For as long as I can remember, I've always loved parties and making a bit of a fuss, so now that I'm older I love making my friends and family feel special, celebrated and seen. My favourite celebrations usually involve a toast of some description (and yes, I love making speeches!), good food, my family and closest friends.

Why is celebrating with your mum so important? Can you tell us how you usually celebrate and what this entails?

My mum is an anomaly! Honestly, the number of health hurdles she’s had to jump over the past few years continues to baffle me. She’s still here and that’s cause for celebration in itself! She truly is my best friend and I treasure my time with her so much. We have a shared penchant for bubbles, so generally our celebrations involve popping a bottle and having a chat. We have made so many incredible memories over the years and I love to sit back and reminisce with her.

Can you tell us about your relationship? What makes it special? What do you have in common? What are your differences?

Our relationship changed significantly when Mum was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 40 (I was 10). The mother-daughter dynamic shifted, and I grew up a lot during that time. I think it has put us in good stead to build a really robust friendship. We can be our authentic selves around each other without fear of judgement, share our innermost thoughts and have a good rant when we need to. We rely on each other for different reasons but I think at the core of it we each just want the other to live a really full, happy life.

We have the same love languages for sure. Not a day goes by that we don’t say “I love you” to one another, and we can’t say hello or goodbye without a big hug! Growing up my mum always made me feel so loved and continues to today. It’s something I’ve borrowed from her and now do with my kids, too.

As far as differences are concerned, we’re total opposites! Mum loves to cosy up on the couch with a cup of coffee and a good book, while most days you can find me surrounded by a gaggle of chatty mums at a playground. It’s no secret I’m an extrovert and she’s an introvert.

What are some of your biggest achievements from this past year?

My biggest achievement from the past 12 months was adding to our family when we welcomed the arrival of my second son, Navy. We didn’t have the easiest start with him as he suffered from both reflux and colic, but with lots of family support, we got through it. He’s six months old now and is such a delight. I’m equally proud of my eldest son, Milo (three), who has stepped into the role of big brother so beautifully.

Why is it so important to come together and have some fun?

As I mentioned earlier – life is short! It's so easy to get wrapped up in the busyness of daily life and go through the motions. You don't know what tomorrow will bring so why not pop some bubbles with friends on a weeknight?!

What’s so special about Adrienne?

She’s a medical marvel. She’s defied the odds so many times and yet she’s still here. I’m immensely proud of her and it’s an honour to be her daughter. Mum is really family-oriented and makes lots of time in her week for my grandparents — taking them to appointments, meeting them for coffee or just popping over to see them — while also helping me with the kids. She’s an exceptional nanny to our two boys and they light up every time they see her. In fact, Milo begs me almost daily to go to Nanny’s house! He adores her. We are so lucky to be raising our kids in the community with her.

Adrienne has a lot to celebrate

Adrienne, how do you like to celebrate the everyday moments in life?

As long as I’m sharing these moments with family and friends I’m happy. It’s important to me to be surrounded by my people and getting together for a drink or a meal can make even the smallest of celebrations feel extra special.

Why is celebrating with your daughter so important?

I usually celebrate with my daughter because she is my closest friend with whom I share everything. Our celebrations can be as simple as getting a bottle of wine, sitting down and having a drink together. Or it could entail us going out and doing something just the two of us, like enjoying brunch or going shopping. We recently went and bought matching bracelets to celebrate my birthday, which was really special.

Can you tell us about your relationship?

I think what makes our relationship so special is the fact that it has always just been the two of us. I’ve always tried to do everything possible to help Ashleigh on her journey — whether that be parent help at school or camp, supporting her on the sidelines in her sporting ventures or other extracurricular activities.

It’s special, too, because I was told I only ever had a 20 per cent chance of having a baby. To me, Ash was a miracle because I thought I’d never have children. I never had a sister, so I feel blessed that I had a daughter. We have journeyed through so much stuff together, it has made our relationship a lot stronger because we’ve supported each other along the way.

When it comes to things we have in common… We both love perfume! Our perfume preferences are the same and we both love to wear it daily. We also love catching up over a meal or going out for a drink. We go to each other for advice — Ash always gives me very sound, knowledgeable advice when I’m struggling with things.

The main difference between us is Ash is an extrovert and I’m an introvert. She’s so outgoing and bubbly, and I’m quiet and shy. I’m a bit more of a homebody. I certainly admire the fact that she is such an extrovert and she’s got so many friends.

What are some of your biggest achievements from this past year?

This past year has been really big for me. It involved me being diagnosed with a very rare form of cancer, having major surgery, spending two weeks in hospital and now coming out the other side. I’m very grateful and thankful that I got through it. I’m proud of how I dealt with it. I think the imminent birth of my new grandson, Navy, and my three-year-old grandson, Milo, helped me keep going.

Why is it so important to come together and have some fun?

It’s a means of relaxation. It’s so important to connect, reflect, have a laugh, get advice and share what’s been happening in our worlds. And generally just enjoying each other’s company.

What’s so special about Ashleigh?

It’s obvious by the number of people that she shares her life with that she is the best friend, the best sister and the best wife. People gravitate to her thanks to her loving, supportive and caring nature. Light just shines out of her and people are drawn to her because of her personality. She has such outer beauty but even more inner beauty as well.

I am blessed to have her as my daughter and for her to have been my rock ever since she’s been a little girl. I’ve always tried to do my best for her. I think she’s developed into such a beautiful, strong and amazing woman. She’s also an amazing mum and is doing such a great job with her two boys. Ash — I’m so, so proud of you.

