Feel-Good Gifts For The Beauty-Savvy

If there’s one thing we’d all love a little more of this Christmas, it’s definitely not socks. Given a choice of gifts, most of us would likely prefer to unwrap something that makes us look, smell and feel good. Which is why this year we’re gifting these divine skincare products from Kiwi brand Evolu.

The CarboNZero-certified skincare company was founded by Kati Kasza in 1997. The former international flight attendant and training manager for Air New Zealand became accustomed to dealing with the dry, tired skin that comes with frequent flying, and set out to come up with a science-backed range of products that would naturally renew, restore and protect her skin. Drawing inspiration from her Hungarian family upbringing in New Zealand (her father was a pioneer winemaker, her mother an expert herbalist), Kati developed a skincare range using plant botanicals that deliver impressive results for the skin and are a sensual pleasure to wear.

Bursting with antioxidants, vitamins and soothing aromatics, the award-winning range uses proven bioactive ingredients unique to Aotearoa, and from around the world. Evolu’s products are pH balanced and contain no parabens, petrochemicals, mineral oils, phthalates, sulfates, artificial colours or fragrances. The brand also draws on indigenous Maori wisdom when it comes to selecting plant bioactives capable of healing, soothing inflammation and restoring moisture.

“Healthy skin depends on its natural processes being in balance,” Kati explains. “Evolu nourishes and restores this balance, returning your skin to its beautiful best.”

Active Age-Defence Facial Serum

Give it to: your fashion- and beauty-obsessed cousin

Anyone who takes great care of their skin will know that a top-quality serum incorporating high-potency antioxidants is a must.

So you can’t go wrong in gifting this luxurious plant oil-based number. Rich in vitamins A, C and E, it penetrates deeply into the skin, leaving it hydrated with a soft, dewy finish. Ideal as an overnight treatment, the bioactive ingredients nourish the skin's defences, helping diminish visible signs of ageing and restore suppleness, recovering radiance during sleep.

Omega-6 fatty acids help to reinforce cell membranes, while the vitamins deal with free radicals and assist in the process of skin regeneration. The serum’s superfine texture soaks in beautifully, and it has an appealing natural scent.

Active Age-Defence Facial Serum. Photo / Supplied

Active Age-Defence Protective Day Cream SPF30

Give it to: your pool-proud, beach-babe sister-in-law

It’s not easy to find a protective and nourishing day cream that sits well under makeup on a hot day but this could be the answer – something summer-loving family and friends will appreciate. With kiwifruit, green tea, rose geranium, shea butter and pure vitamin E, this all-natural, age-defending cream also boasts reef-friendly Clear Zinc SFP30 sunscreen, making it a win for both skin and the environment.

The daily hydrator saturates into the skin the moment it’s applied, maintaining skin’s softness, keeping it shine-free and shielding it from damaging UVA and UVB rays. Rich in the nutrients and antioxidants needed to assist cell renewal and deeply infuse skin with moisture, its blend of plant actives works to hydrate and nourish, supporting connective tissue and maintaining radiant appearance. Balancing natural defence with weightless texture, it's the ideal day cream to wear with or without make-up.

Active Age-Defence Protective Day Cream SPF30. Photo / Supplied

Seeds of Love Superflora Dry Oil

Give it to: the friend who always smells good

This versatile oil makes for the ideal gift as it ticks so many beauty boxes, applicable to either the face, body or hair. It helps that its ingredients sound almost good enough to eat, with camellia, argan, chia seed, grapeseed, kawakawa and macadamia creating a delight for the senses. The blend of quality plant oils work in synergy to nourish, hydrate, smooth and repair. Its botanical purity and superfine texture is easily absorbed, leaving a dry finish, with an all-natural scent alluring enough to wear in place of perfume.

Seeds of Love Superflora Dry Oil. Photo / Supplied

Invigorating Body Scrub

Give it to: your hard-working auntie

A fabulous feel-good treat, this smoothing scrub combines the all-natural grit from Arabica Coffee to refine skin’s texture and effectively buff away dead skin cells and surface impurities, boost circulation and leave a healthy glow. Meanwhile, hydrating harakeke flax and skin-calming kawakawa leaf extracts ensure it is the perfect preparation for self-tanning treatments.

Invigorating Body Scrub. Photo / Supplied

Ultimate Goodness Body Butter

Give it to: your Mum, sister or bestie

Scent is intrinsically linked with memory, so whenever the recipient of this luxurious body moisturiser slathers it on, they’ll fondly think of you! This heavenly-scented hydrator will appeal to anyone who appreciates a beautiful scent and nourishing body cream, thanks to its rich and intoxicating blend of Monoi (Tahitian gardenia), avocado oil and Shea butter. Formulated to enrich and intensively nourish skin’s deeper layers, it leaves skin supple and healthy with a silky sheen.

Ultimate Goodness Body Butter. Photo Supplied