Farmers' Markets Are A Destination Drive For Laura McGoldrick

The smart new release from Mitsubishi, the Next Generation PHEV Outlander is the brand's new plug-in hybrid electric offering, a great transition for people looking to shift to a more eco-friendly but who need a larger EV. I'm in the Outlander PHEV VRX 4WD; the car is really set up for busy family life and it's great for a trip to the local (or not-so-local) farmers' market on the weekend.

It’s such a good activity to do as a family and also on your own — some weekends I’ll head there solo for some me-time. There are so many markets around the wider Auckland Region, some a quick drive from home, others worthy of a mini road trip.

Photo / Mark Leedom

Grey Lynn Farmers' Market and the City Farmers' Market at Britomart are both in the central city, making them an easy pop-in that you can follow with some shopping and brunch at a local cafe, before a quick drive home. If you stop for a takeaway coffee, rest assured the Outlander's cupholders are the perfect size for keep cups. If you've never been, check out Avondale Sunday Market, which is pretty close to central Auckland too. Just park up by the racecourse and head into the bustling, busy market; this one has been running for years, and really captures the mix of cultures in the city.

Out east is Howick Village Market, and further afield is Oratia Farmers' Market, or Clevedon Village Farmers' Market in the other direction (the perfect drive for a good podcast — which you can play on the impressive in-car Bluetooth system, while also charging your phone by simply placing it on the dashboard).

Fancy a bit of a roadie? Put on a good playlist, turn on the GPS and head to Matakana Village Farmers' Market, a couple of hours' drive from Auckland. Heading up north on State Highway One, you can really test out the torque — and the battery life. The Outlander's EV range is 52 per cent larger than the previous model, and I was impressed with the distance the car got. It was faster than I thought too, with no issues getting up to speed, and a really smooth ride.

Photo / Supplied.

As you can see, I always stock up on seasonal vegetables, dark leafy greens like kale (so good for you) and citrus fruit; luckily the boot is spacious, with plenty of room for fresh produce, tote bags, umbrellas (essential in winter) and whatever else catches my eye. My family and I live a busy, active lifestyle, so eating well is really important. We try to have nutritious meals and plenty of fruit and vegetables. It’s important for children to be connected to where food comes from, and I think it helps them understand the environment and sustainability from a young age — so does feeling part of a neighbourhood or community.

Sustainability is something I’ve been thinking a lot about lately — it's in the news, discussed around a coffee, and is something companies and brands are talking about more and more. I’m not alone in wanting to explore my options and try something more mindful. “An increasing number of Kiwis are turning to more sustainable transport options,” says Reece Congdon from Mitsubishi New Zealand. “Within the 12 months, demand for our PHEV variants will start outstripping their petrol counterparts.”

With its popularity assured, I feel lucky to get behind the wheel of the new Outlander. I'm excited about electric vehicles. I think they are really a great option, and they are so well done and look so good these days. The New Generation Outlander PHEV is sure to be a hot property. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.