Fancy A Cocktail 50 Storeys Up? Aotearoa’s Highest Bar Has Finally Opened

A truly elevated experience, find new heights of sophistication at SkyBar.

What to drink 50 storeys up? How about a berry nice cocktail, with hints of floral and citrus? The “Framboise” is the signature drink available at SkyBar, SkyCity’s highly anticipated new opening, (emphasis on the ‘highly’) and comes with Tanqueray gin, lavender syrup, raspberry and lemon.

It’s just one of the many luxurious touches that set SkyBar apart, along with its world-class location near the top of the Sky Tower, and its partnership with French Champagne house, Moët and Chandon. At 182m in the air, it is officially Aotearoa’s highest bar.

The glamorous circular space offers sensational 360 views from sunrise to sunset and beyond, making it the ultimate place to toast a celebration, enjoy a romantic date, or to get the evening started on a high.

“It’s a rooftop bar without the weather,” quips SkyBar manager Carey Macfie. “It’s not only somewhere to go for a pre- and post-dinner drink, it’s also a destination bar.”

To complement SkyCity’s abundance of high-quality restaurants, the entertainment hub spotted a gap in the market for a cocktail bar with a truly opulent twist.

Photo / Supplied

Interior designer Sophie Burns at Burning Red Design has transformed the space (formerly the Sky Cafe, and before that, Sky Lounge), by opting for a combination of natural colours and textures, and glamorous metallics. The forest green sofas and cushions, dark textured wood walls and mirrored panels have been designed to echo the Tāmaki Makaurau landscape and sparkling Waitematā harbour. At night, the brass detail on the marble tables, dramatic light fittings, and gold textile accents reflect the twinkling city lights.

It’s sure to put guests in the mood for an innovative cocktail and beverage experience, the menu includes a selection of Moët & Chandon Champagne and effervescent bubbly cocktails. SkyBar’s sunset menu is just as patriotic, ranging from duck liver parfait on kumara sourdough, to smoked green-lipped mussels with white soy cream, chilli and cucumber, alongside a selection of local cheeses and charcuterie boards.

Those with a sweet tooth are in for a treat too, thanks to SkyBar’s indulgent offering from the master pâtissiers at SUCRÉ by SkyCity. The selection of delicate bonbons, bite-sized tiramisu slices and gold-plated chocolates are almost too pretty to eat. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

SkyBar is open all day, during which time anyone with a Sky Tower ticket can visit for a coffee and a bite. Restricted to R18 from 5pm, booking are recommended. SkyBar will also have an alternating DJ and entertainment offering on Thursday, Friday and Saturday’s.

Photo / Supplied

The vertiginous new attraction has been a long time in the making, turning a trip to the Sky Tower into an even more elevated experience. But it’s not the only atmospheric spot within SkyCity to enjoy a drink or two out; SkyBar joins the family of award-winning eateries such as MASU by Nic Watt, Cassia, Huami and the iconic The Sugar Club, all of which offer exquisite drinks selection within a vibrant setting.

SkyCity is also home to fellow destination-bar Flare, located in the heart of the Casino. Flare dazzles guests with its glittering display of spirit brands, along with their innovative cocktail creations on rotation, and live entertainment (Wednesday to Sunday). Make sure to try their signature cocktail, the Bubbletini.

Like SkyBar, The Sugar Club wows diners with those spectacular views of Auckland City and the Hauraki Gulf. This dining destination tells an Aotearoa food story through the diverse menu that champions seasonality and an inventive cocktail selection, including its “Native Cocktail” series.

Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, you have probably spotted Huami, SkyCity’s popular Chinese restaurant, that opens onto bustling Federal St, as it’s bursting with colour thanks to the Flox-designed back wall. Gin is the spirit of the moment and Huami’s range is vast, offering an impressive selection known for its quality and dedication to perfection, whether you prefer to enjoy it with tonic or blend it with fruity flavours. The bar menu is just as enticing. We recommend the fruit-roasted Peking duck bao and squid ink dumplings. Pair it with their signature cocktail, Floxtail.

At MASU, the award-winning Japanese restaurant, you can immerse yourself in an assortment of sake varieties, including their very own with Queenstown-based brewer Zenzuro. Alternatively, try one of their visually captivating cocktails at the bar. Complementing this exceptional beverage selection is their fresh and delectable Japanese cuisine, featuring exquisite sashimi, robata grill items, and a range of other signature dishes, best enjoyed with their signature cocktail, Ikebana.

Those seeking a more casual yet authentic taste of SkyCity’s hospitality should pop into Depot or Federal Delicatessen (both on Federal St), and enjoy the range of hand-crafted non-alcoholic cocktails, made using Lyres spirits. If you are exploring ‘mindful drinking’ or reflecting on your relationship with alcohol, choose an alternative that doesn’t compromise on style or flavour. These delicious drinks not only taste like their alcoholic equivalents but also offer an enticing visual appeal. Try them alongside iconic dishes like Depot’s fish sliders or Federal Delicatessen’s famous chicken sandwich.

Photo / Babiche Martens Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

And if your thirst is still not quenched, you can make a night of it when you dine, taking advantage of all the entertainment and hospitality options SkyCity offers. Stay the night at five-star hotel The Grand by SkyCity, catch a show at SkyCity theatre, visit the iconic Sky Tower, or enjoy live music at Flare. Grab a bite to eat at the recently opened Cassia or something to drink before or after the show.

To book a table at SkyBar and discover the world of international dining at SkyCity, visit Skycityauckland.co.nz/restaurants.