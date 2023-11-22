Experience The Extravagant World Of Couturier Guo Pei

A dynamic lineup of events will bring to life the new Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki exhibition ‘Guo Pei: Fashion, Art, Fantasy’.

She’s the renowned couturier revered for her works of wearable art — like Rihanna’s magnificent yellow gown that trailed down the red-carpet steps at the 2015 Met Gala. Now, in what is set to be the event of the summer, the Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki is bringing to life Guo Pei’s show-stopping designs, that dress included, at Guo Pei: Fashion, Art, Fantasy 郭培：时装之幻梦 December 9 to May 5, 2024, 10am-5pm daily (except Christmas Day).

The dazzling display, centrally located at the Gallery on the corner of Kitchener and Wellesley Streets, will not only give visitors the chance to experience more than 60 of Guo Pei’s bejewelled and intricately embroidered garments up close, it will also “bring to life” the exhibition through a diverse line-up of events, says Krissy Taylor, Senior Manager, Public Programmes at the Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki.

The many and varied events are a dynamic way to celebrate Aotearoa’s Chinese community, she explains, and to enable audiences to learn more about Guo Pei’s career, whether it’s through watching a documentary, dressing up for a glittering evening of music and dance, or listening as the star designer herself talks about her illustrious career. During a sit down interview with Guo Pei on December 10 at the Gallery, Viva creative and fashion director Dan Ahwa will explore the designer’s inspirations, approach to fashion, and what she has learned as a top couture designer, dressing celebrities, royalty and distinguished members of society over the past two decades.

Tea Ceremony - Courtesy Iris Qian

Guo Pei’s identity and culture will also be reflected in the free and accessible events, including opening weekend, whānau drop-ins and the Lunar New Year Festival, one of the many highlights on the programme. “We want to reach new audiences through social, cultural, and creative experiences as well as growing and developing our current audiences with interactive talks and tours,” says Krissy.

Visitors can even immerse themselves in Guo Pei’s world by becoming makers themselves.

“Guo Pei is well known for intricate and innovative embroidery in her couture, so we’re turning our well-known ‘paint and sip’ sessions into ‘stitch and sip’ sessions,” Krissy adds. “Instead of painting, visitors will create their own embroidery artwork inspired by Guo Pei. In addition, the sense of theatre and drama in her couture will be reflected in leading Chinese poets responding to the exhibition.”

Elsewhere, those keen to experience the magic of Guo Pei must attend the Fashion Fantasy Ball on March 16 for an exclusive evening of music, dance, art, culinary delights and fashion. Dress to impress the special guest judges and be in to win amazing prizes.

Guo Pei Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

And families will love the Lunar New Year Festival, a great day to explore Chinese culture, with lion and dance performances plus the chance to take part in a traditional Chinese tea ceremony, learn about the art of making dumplings with Sumthin Dumplin, and to sample mooncakes from Fankery.

Check out these exciting Guo Pei-inspired events

The following events are at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki unless otherwise stated.

Film pre-party: Yellow is Forbidden

December 6, 7.30pm, Hollywood Cinema, Avondale, $19 Members, $22 Standard (pre-sale prices)

Immerse yourself in the world of Guo Pei by watching this 2018 documentary by award-winning New Zealand filmmaker Pietra Brettkelly. Be in to win great raffle prizes.

Opening weekend celebration Guo Pei: Fashion, Art, Fantasy 郭培：时装之幻梦

December 9 and 10, 10am–5pm, free

Fashion, art and Chinese culture collide at the celebratory exhibition opening. Bring the whānau and enjoy activities, curator talks, performances, food and more. (Events are free; exhibition admission charges apply: Gallery Members are free, general admission adults, $24.50, children under 12 free).

Guo Pei in conversation with Viva’s Dan Ahwa

December 10, 2–3pm, $35

See Guo Pei live in conversation with Viva’s creative and fashion director Dan Ahwa. Tickets are limited.

Lunar New Year Festival

February 10, 10am–5pm, free

This family-friendly event is all about the Lunar New Year. See the Tung Tek Lion Dance performers, experience a Chinese tea ceremony, crafts, storytelling, and more. (Event is free, exhibition admission charges apply.)

Fashion Fantasy Ball

March 16, 8–11pm, tickets from $130

Celebrate the fantastical world of Guo Pei with a fabulous evening of art, fashion, dance, music and culinary delights. Enjoy one-night-only performances by The Royal New Zealand Ballet and electric violinist Hannah Fang, then dance the night away.

NZSL Tour of Guo Pei: Fashion, Art, Fantasy 郭培：时装之幻梦

April 7, 2–3.30pm, $24.50

This 90-minute tour will be led by deaf artist Abbie Twiss with supporting interpretation by Platform Interpreting NZ. Abbie will speak about a selection of Guo Pei’s garments, showing examples of the exquisite artistry and lavish embroidery. Bookings are essential and are limited to 15 places.

Love Dance Troupe will be performing at Lunar New Year Festival. Photo / Love Dance Troupe.

Audio Described Tour of Guo Pei: Fashion, Art, Fantasy 郭培：时装之幻梦

April 6, 10.30am–12pm, $24.50

This 90-minute guided tour includes audio by Nicola Owen of Audio Described Aotearoa, and will showcase a selection of Guo Pei’s garments. The tour is limited to 15 places, and we will have two sighted companions accompanying the tour, courtesy of Blind Low Vision NZ.

Late night: Guo Pei

April 18, 6–9pm, early bird tickets: $40, members $15

Explore your inner fashionista at Guo Pei Late Night, and enjoy a spectacular evening of fashion, live music, food, illustration and more.

On being Chinese –– through poetry

May 5, 2–3pm, free

Enjoy a poetry reading with Aotearoa’s top Chinese poets. (The event is free, exhibition admission charges apply.)

Fashion history lectures

February, March and April, $15 per lecture (Members only)

Enjoy one or multiple lectures exploring the threads between fashion history, craftmanship and Chinese culture. Tickets available from January.

Exit through the gift shop!

Guo Pei’s creativity even goes as far as the design of her own products, available exclusively at the Auckland Art Gallery shop. From ceramics and scarves to an exquisite Guo Pei Barbie doll range, and a selection of the Swarovski crystals she incorporates into her dazzling garments. The range also includes scrunchies, eye pillows, jewellery, Lunar New Year products and more.