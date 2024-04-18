Drinks And Dinner At Home Just Got Easier

Having a quiet night in or hosting friends? DoorDash makes dinner and drinks effortless.

Sometimes it can feel like you’re constantly saying to friends “we really must catch up” only to not actually catch up at all. Sometimes, despite our desire to entertain more at home, the thought of shopping for guest-worthy food and drinks can push the idea squarely into the too-hard pile.

But it doesn’t have to be like that, and it’s important to remember that your friends want to see you, whether you’re throwing an elegant, styled dinner party or putting on beers and burgers.

The important thing is connecting with the people who make us happy, so why not make the food and drink part easy and focus on great conversation instead? This is where the DoorDash app becomes your best friend. Now delivering drinks, as well as food, DoorDash makes it easy to entertain friends – whether you’re planning ahead or throwing a spontaneous get-together.

We all know the best gatherings are the unplanned ones – a few wines and great food with friends on a Friday night or drinks and nibbles with the neighbours on a Saturday afternoon. If you DoubleDash – buy drinks as well as food on the DoorDash app – you can call your guests up and have everything you need for a great night delivered by the time they arrive on your doorstep. It could not be easier.

Bradley Thomas, general manager of DoorDash NZ, says after launching in Aotearoa in 2022, DoorDash has been committed to seeking innovative new ways to expand its offering in ways that meet customer demand.

“I am excited that New Zealanders will now be able to buy beer, wine and spirits via the DoorDash app across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch,” he says.

Bradley says DoorDash is committed to providing a safe, high-quality experience for customers, and being a responsible leader in compliant alcohol delivery.

Keen to DoubleDash? Here are our picks for DoorDash food and drink combinations, depending on what’s close to you. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Soju and Bibimbap Why not get some Soju delivered to your door from Liquor Library to go with Bibimbap or Bulgogi from Ockhee, a firm favourite of the Viva team, and so many other Aucklanders. Korean food is everything right now and Paul and Lisa Lee do some of the best modern fare in town.

Prosecco and Pizza Go Italian and DoorDash some bubbles from Uptown Liquor to match perfectly with a Napoli pizza from Farina. Order a Canti Prosecco for a bright taste of the Veneto region, or if you feel like splashing out on something French and fancy, Uptown Liquor also stocks Taittinger, Perrier-Jouët and other favourites. Farina is well-known and loved for its genuine Italian fare and is certified by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana to produce authentic Neapolitan pizza right here in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Craft brews and dumplings Point Chev Organic Wines not only has great wine but a range of craft beers as well – why not order a Sawmill Pilsner or Garage Project Hapi Daze to have with your Dumplings in Spicy Sauce from Eden Noodles? This dish is an Auckland icon, and you can order tasty plain ones, too. And if your alcohol-free friends want some of that beer action you can order Garage Project or Asahi Zero from Point Chev as well (or soft drinks if they prefer).

Margs and Mexican What could be more fun than mixing up some cocktails to have with your order of Mexican goodness from Mr Taco, one of the most authentic taquerias in town? Aside from its popular tacos it also makes great quesadillas, tortas and even a Mexican flan. Black Bull Liquor stocks everything you need for your favourite margaritas (as long as you have limes and salt at home). And if you’ve got sugar, egg whites and lemon juice, you can DoorDash some gin (they stock Roku, Scapegrace, Malfy and other favourites) for some gin sours.

Riesling and Laksa We all love an aromatic white with a warming spicy meal so a Wairau River or Waipara Hills Riesling from Bottle-O Newmarket and bowl of Selera’s ever-popular laksa is truly the perfect Friday night combo, especially as the temperatures drop. You might not be able to go to KL or Penang this year, but you can bring a bit of Malaysia to your doorstep – with a bottle of New Zealand to complement it perfectly.

The important thing is connecting with the people who make us happy, so why not make the food and drink part easy and focus on great conversation instead? This is where the DoorDash app becomes your best friend, making it easy to entertain friends – whether you’re planning ahead or throwing a spontaneous get-together.