Don’t just wait for your flight: discover hidden gems at Auckland International Airport

Here’s how to get the holiday started as soon as you step through customs.

When people think about going to the airport for a flight, a few things come to mind – waiting in lines, security checks, and sitting at the gate watching the long minutes tick by until boarding time.

But Auckland International Airport is more than just a place to catch a plane – it’s a destination in it self.

Whether you’re dining at one of a dozen diverse eateries or treating yourself to something special in the shopping precinct, the holiday begins as soon as you step through Customs.

Taste the world

Travellers hoping for a bite to eat before they board their plane are spoilt for choice at Auckland International Airport, says Head of Retail Lucy Thomas.

“Not many people know we have 12 food and beverage options after customs and most of those have full-service kitchens,” she says.

Those options include Mexico, Better Burger, Halong Bay, Little Italy Pizza Kitchen, with its wood-fired style pizza oven and the family-run PoPo Dumplings

Then there’s the modern dine-in experience that’s Wondertree or the prime spot that is Vantage Bar, which serves up the best view of the runway along with its cocktails, craft beers, champagne, bowls of fries (or a hummus bowl whichever takes your fancy). Depending on how adventurous you feel – you can choose anything from traditional eggs benedict to unique vegan loaded plant meat nachos, prawn gyoza craffles and ice cream or fried Chicken. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Thomas says there are also plenty of “grab and go” options for travellers who haven’t left themselves as much time to relax and enjoy downtime before the flight.

“Our food and beverage businesses understand there are times where people just want to find food on the go and they’re ready for that.”

Find the best deals

Once you’re finished eating and drinking, it’s time to hit the shops.

The airport boasts a mix of stores that offers even the frequent traveller something new to check out.

These include premium high street brands like Kate Spade, Coach, Lacoste, Furla, Fossil, Saben, and Swarovski.

There’s also an impressive variety of gifts that offer a unique New Zealand touch. Mountain Jade, for example, has handcrafted pounamu (greenstone) from carvers from throughout New Zealand; these are artists known by the family-run business. The team there can tell you about the rare pounamu that is unique to Aotearoa.

Sunglass Hut can also be found at the airport – New Zealanders love their sunnies, and this is one of the busiest sunglasses stores in Australasia.

Then, of course, there’s the huge Aelia duty-free stores, housing fragrance, beauty and wellness products, as well as champagne, wine and liquor and rare, limited-edition liquors. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Thomas says travellers should make the most of their duty-free experience by asking staff to recommend something new.

“You can always go in and buy your favourite bottles of gin, for example, but it’s also a good opportunity to speak with some of the staff who really know their stuff. They’re all keen to help and can usually hunt down a sample to taste if you want to be sure before you buy.

The duty-free stores also have items you won’t generally find on the high street, including travel editions or limited editions.

Buy before you fly

If you do find something you love at duty-free, Thomas’ other top tip is to shop for it in Departures and arrange to collect it when you arrive back in Auckland.

“The airport has large duty-free shopping areas both in Arrivals and Departures, but the Departures store product range is bigger. Aelia duty-free have a system where you can collect purchases on arrival back into Auckland – it’s really easy.”