Dashing Deliveries

Sometimes all it takes to win the weekend is the chance to delegate the cooking to someone else (preferably better at cooking than you). Perhaps your tastebuds are crying out for a pappardelle ragu. Or maybe you fancy a Korean Bulgogi but that new series is too compelling to leave the house.

Christchurch locals now have good reason to enjoy both the comforts of home and mouth-watering dishes from local eateries thanks to door-to-door food delivery service DoorDash.

DoorDash is one of the world’s most popular on-demand local delivery platforms, connecting consumers with their favourite businesses across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, Germany and New Zealand.

DoorDash was founded in 2013, yet it wasn’t until May this year that Kiwis were able to enjoy the benefits of the service.

“DoorDash is committed to delivering more to the door of New Zealanders nationwide and we are thrilled to be expanding to Christchurch following a successful launch in Wellington earlier this year,” says Rebecca Burrows, DoorDash General Manager Australia and New Zealand.

“This marks a significant milestone in the planned expansion of DoorDash in New Zealand.”

Christchurch locals can order from a variety of local restaurants, including Steampunk Laboratory, The Dish, The Bicycle Thief, Mumbaiwala, Café Valentino and Boo Radley’s.

As well as these local eateries and exclusive vendors, ‘Dashers’ will deliver convenience items in the city right to your doorstep, benefiting consumers, restaurants and drivers alike. By building the logistics infrastructure for local commerce through its simple-to-use web or app platform and secure payment processing, DoorDash makes it easier for both customers and operators, in a market that has been heavily stretched due to the pandemic and a lack of delivery options.

“Christchurch has a thriving food scene with so many exciting eateries and options available and we are thrilled to help residents of the Garden City get their local favourites delivered right to their door,” says Rebecca Burrows.

"We already have a selection of incredible restaurants signed up for DoorDash including popular Indian restaurant Mumbaiwala – which recently expanded to Auckland, plant-based bistro and deli Grater Goods, and USA bar and restaurant Boo Radley's."

Users connect to the service by first downloading the DoorDash app through the App Store or Google Play, and order from the extensive range of local favourites, with more being added all the time. Customers can see where their order is at all times and also have the option to contact the drivers.

“The DoorDash team has been blown away by the great restaurants, cafes and partners from across Christchurch which have joined our platform ahead of launch day,” says Simran Kodesia, DoorDash Director of International Communications.

“As part of our ongoing expansion across New Zealand, Christchurch becomes the first South Island city to enjoy fantastic local food delivered with DoorDash.”

The service had a positive launch in Wellington, where DoorDash delivers from local eateries including Mama Brown, The Ramen Shop, 1154 Pastaria, A Taste of Home, Zany Zeus and Boneface Brewing.

Kiwis in other cities can also look forward to DoorDash continuing to expand its reach throughout New Zealand.