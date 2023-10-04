Chef Michael Meredith’s Metita Is An Ode To His Mother, With A Modern Spin On Polynesian Favourites

The restaurant is set to showcase the true potential of Pacifica cuisine.

Growing up in Samoa, chef Michael Meredith’s mother, Metita, had a pancake stall at the local market in Apia, and it’s comfort food like this, along with Polynesian staples including coconut cream and taro, that Michael remembers most fondly from his childhood. With these memories at the forefront of his mind, the award-winning chef is opening the doors to his Polynesian-inspired restaurant at The Grand by SkyCity this October, lovingly named Metita.

“I’ve worked overseas, I’ve travelled and obviously been inspired by a lot of different countries and different influences in cuisine,” says Michael, who also owns Mr Morris in Britomart, which won the supreme award in Viva’s Top 50 Auckland Restaurants for 2021. “But I’ve always wanted to highlight a little bit of where I’m from.”

Despite the prevalence of Polynesian culture in New Zealand, in particular, Auckland, there has never been a restaurant in Tāmaki Makaurau that truly speaks to the rich, collective culture in the way Michael is set to do with the opening of Metita. His aim is to pay homage to the traditional fare of the Pacific nations, while giving his dishes a modern spin by incorporating new flavours, spices and acids to offer a “shift in perspective” and showcase the true potential of Pacifica cuisine.

“If you look at the Fijian culture and the influence of Indian cooking, I’ve applied a lot of that, using spices as a way of bringing aromatic [flavours] into sauces,” he explains. “But you can’t take it too far from what people know Polynesian food is.”

The menu will consist of traditional raw seafood dishes and staple proteins including corned beef, which Michael says is a huge part of the Polynesian food story. The traditional Samoan umu style and smoky flavour of cooking, where volcanic stones are heated in an above ground oven and food is wrapped in banana leaves or coconut fronds, will be evident throughout Metita’s dishes, but modern culinary techniques will also be employed as a way to explore time-honoured foods in more innovative ways.

Metita Abalone cooked in coconut milk.

With sharing in mind, Michael says snacks will make up a large part of the menu, an area where he’ll be able to experiment with quirkier dishes, along with big plates boasting larger cuts of meat and small plates to enable a family-style dining experience.

The focus of the drinks menu will be on New Zealand wines, with a list that Michael insists will pair well with the Polynesian flavour profile of his dishes, along with French champagne and rum from Fiji. “The cocktails or mocktails are always going to be highlighted a little bit more on the Polynesian side of things,” he says, with Pacific twists on the classics and names that tell their own story, such as the ‘Silisili Sunset’, named after Samoa’s highest peak.

Metita occupies the space once held by Gusto at the Grand and has been refitted by interior design studio CTRL Space. The brief was to capture the essence of Pacific culture, and Michael says as you walk through the restaurant, it feels like you're in the ocean, like you're on holiday. "We're trying to create a warm, inviting sort of Polynesian concept to make sure that when you're here, it reflects that.".

“We’ve moved the kitchen back a little bit to make it a bit more open, energy-wise. Its visibility is very open from the outside inward, but you also have your own privacy when you’re there,” Michael explains. “We have spaces that can create a nice intimate setting and we also cater for the sharing concept with bigger tables.”

An element of traditional Polynesian craft is also woven through the fit-out, with lighting that subtly resembles fishing baskets and tropical flowers, and a palette of deep blues, greys, cool neutrals and soft whites which reflect the ever-changing colours of the ocean and sky. It’s modern, but tranquil and speaks to the Pacific’s deep connection with nature, which is prevalent throughout the menu too.

Metita has been designed as a place of discovery and connection, where ingredients remain true to their Pacific roots while being rediscovered in a modern, innovative context. Many of the menu’s ingredients will be sourced locally from New Zealand growers and farmers, which will help to weave Aotearoa’s own Pacific roots through the dishes too. As a result, Metita’s meals speak to our shared, melting-pot culture and are designed to bring people from all walks of life together.

With doors opening at the end of October, much of Metita still remains under wraps to ensure there is plenty for guests to discover on opening night and the days that follow. Metita is poised to become one of Auckland’s cornerstone restaurants, and thanks to the SkyCity precinct’s unique vantage point and close proximity to international visitors, the restaurant will provide the opportunity for Polynesian food and all its wonderful flavours to truly shine.

Metita’s menu is available to view from today and bookings are now open, so make a reservation to be one of the first to try this restaurant. Visit Skycity.co.nz/metita

­Global Gastronomy

Travel the world without leaving Auckland at one of SkyCity’s award-winning premium dining destinations

Cassia by Sid Sahrawat

Chef Sid Sahrawat at Cassia.

Now well settled into its new home on Federal Street, chef Sid Sahrawat's award-winning modern Indian dining experience brings classic Indian spice combinations from his childhood together with local New Zealand ingredients. Born out of Sid and his wife Chand's love for Indian home cooking, Cassia offers a unique fusion of Sid's haute cuisine with Chand's delicious curries and was the first restaurant of its kind to offer an elevated, fine-dining Indian menu when it opened its doors in 2014. With summer on the horizon, a newly opened outdoor area at Cassia provides guests with the opportunity to enjoy beverages and street-food style snacks such as pani puri and Cassia's flavourful tandoori chicken taco amidst the hum of the SkyCity precinct.

MASU by Nic Watt

Chef Nic Watt in the kitchen at MASU.

A place where you can sit back, relax and laugh to your heart’s content, MASU is known for its luxury, refined Japanese cuisine and unpretentious atmosphere. As a celebration of 10 years of MASU this October, chef Nic Watt has curated a special Greatest Hits menu to showcase the restaurant’s most-loved dishes from the last decade. Cooked robata style over an open charcoal grill, the modern Japanese menu features dishes including scampi tempura, green tea cha soba noodles with king crab and MASU’s six-month aged beeswax Japanese wagyu. To mark the milestone, Nic has invited close friend and Michelin star chef Nelson Chantrawan to the robata, all the way from Chim by Siam Wisdom in Bangkok for a sold out event, but the MASU Greatest Hits menu can be enjoyed by all throughout the month of October.

Depot and Federal Delicatessen by Al Brown

Chef Al Brown’s award-winning Depot Eatery and Oyster Bar is the spot to drop in and refuel, with a small plates menu designed to be shared with friends. Celebrating 12 years in business this year, Depot is an institution for Aucklanders and a destination for visitors from all over the world. With most of the food cooked over charcoal or wood, flavours abound, and it’s a menu that will keep you coming back for more. From the beginning, Al’s vision was to create a space that invokes the same informal, straightforward and honest conviviality that comes with true, genuine Kiwi hospitality.

Affectionately known as ‘The Fed’, Al’s neighbouring restaurant is an equally bustling space and a take on an old-school Jewish delicatessen. An Auckland hotspot for the past decade, this is the place to enjoy a bottomless cup of Joe, a soda or cocktail alongside classic New York deli dishes and Jewish staples including salmon latkes and matzo ball soup. It’s a menu designed for messy eating, so don’t be shy.

Discover the world of international dining at SkyCity and book now at Skycity.co.nz/restaurants