Champagne Lovers Won’t Want To Miss This Glittering Highlight Of The Social Season

Enjoy unmatched hospitality at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire VIP Terrace.

Few things capture the fun and frivolity of high summer quite like a glass of Champagne.

No one understands this more than Veuve Clicquot, by delivering a truly chic experience at this year’s Lexus Urban Polo.

An unmissable highlight of this year’s summer social calendar, the Veuve Clicquot Solaire VIP Terrace invites Champagne lovers to indulge in a joyful, bold and bright day out when the Lexus Urban Polo takes over Auckland Domain on Saturday, March 9.

Guests at this year’s Lexus Urban Polo will have the opportunity to celebrate the Clicquot life at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire VIP Terrace, where its signature Champagne, Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, is the star.

A prime position to watch all the action unfold, the exclusive experience will feature unmatched hospitality, boasting entertainment and gourmet canapes aplenty.

It goes without saying that the Champagne will be flowing, with Veuve Clicquot’s signature libation on offer.

Revered for both its exhilarating entertainment and glittering guestlist, urban polo is a contemporary spin on traditional polo — a shorter, faster take on the original, situated in the heart of the city.

Despite its fresh format, it remains one of the most fanciful affairs at which to get gussied up, with a host of stylish attendees spanning from fashion designers to sportspeople.

To mark the occasion, Veuve Clicquot tapped three Auckland-based creatives, multi-disciplinary artist Sarah Jayne Kavali, fashion photographer Nicole Ku, and fashion personality Aki Curtis to join their Solaire Squad.

Together, these stylish tastemakers have shared hot takes on how to make the most out of the Veuve Clicquot Solaire VIP Terrace.

What to wear to with Aki Curtis

Known for her perennially chic approach to fashion and styling, Aki Curtis has made a name for herself in the local fashion industry for her ability to strike the perfect high-low mix of luxury items with accessible options. One of her superpowers? A distinct ability to give pieces new life — most recently styling her two-piece set from her wedding in a fresh, wearable way. Whether off to brunch or out to an intimate dinner, Aki proves that life is her catwalk.

Form, fit and fabulous

Urban Polo encourages an elegant, yet relaxed style. It is all about light fabrics, maxi dresses, separates, jumpsuits and shirts. Whatever you’re wearing, the easiest way to look chic and put together is to choose clothing that fits perfectly on you, nothing too baggy or too tight. On top of that, I always iron my garments to give them better shape and structure.

Accessories are key

Great accessories work like magic as they elevate any outfit! Think Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast At Tiffany’s — the little black dress becomes so much more when paired with bold sunglasses and a statement necklace. Style your outfit with a fabulous bag, bold earrings, sunglasses and voila, party time!

Try something new

If you’re always a girly girl, try a tailored suit for this fun occasion; or always a red lipstick girl, opt for a nude lipstick this time instead. The Lexus Urban Polo welcomes the opportunity to explore and try something new. Who knows, you may discover a new style or fresh makeup look!

Getting event-ready with Sarah Jayne Kavali

Sarah Jayne Kavali

For Sarah Jayne, the effervescence and excitement of the day starts early and involves recruiting her friends to revel in the experience of getting ready together. Here, she shares her tips on how to relish the moments before the main event.

The art of transformation

Refreshing ourselves and elevating our everyday look allows us to play a different role to the one we’ve played all week. Preparing for an event is all about transformation and adding a decadent and indulgent ritual to the morning before you get ready helps get you in the zone. Take a hot bath or shower, throw on a face mask followed by your skin routine, light a candle and pair it all with your favourite playlist.

Gather the girls

One of the best parts of going to an event is often the anticipation of getting ready. Gather your friends or nearest and dearest together and make it a shared occasion. The chit-chat, laughter and the shared deliberation on what to wear, paired with your hair and makeup ritual, turns the day into a memorable celebration from the get go.

Bring the sunshine

From the moment you walk into an event, embrace it and soak up the atmosphere with those around you. Any event I attend, I am conscious of leaving the madness of everyday life and soaking up the opportunity to unwind and leave it all behind. Retire from your busy life for the day and relax, let your hair down and allow yourself to enjoy and have fun.

Capturing your best angles with Nicole Ku

Nicole Ku

With work published in some of the world’s top fashion magazines, it’s safe to say that photographer and stylist Nicole Ku knows plenty about how to “get the shot”. Below, she reveals three tips to try when snapping away at this year’s Lexus Urban Polo.

Find the light

Good lighting is one of the most important parts of looking your best for the camera. When it is time to take a photo, ensure you are facing the light and not away from it.

Create shapes

There was a point in time where I wondered why I couldn’t look my best in photos. A photographer once taught me to never stand straight on to the camera, and to always create angles with the body. This is a tip I use whenever I’m in a photo. Make sure to bend an arm or leg ever so slightly, it makes a huge difference in making you look relaxed.

Be confident

Make the most of the moment and throw out as many poses as you can, don’t be shy! Ask your photographer to snap away while you change up your movements, whether that be a slight head tilt or a different facial expression. The more options the better. You will thank yourself later!

Armed with this newfound knowledge (and confidence boost) there’s only one thing left to do — secure your tickets.