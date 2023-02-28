Celine Joins The Luxury Offering At T Galleria by DFS, Auckland

The famous French brand has unveiled a boutique in the luxury department store, its first dedicated retail space in New Zealand.

Headed up by creative director Hedi Slimane, famed French luxury brand Celine has gone from strength to strength in recent years, with surging popularity, youth appeal, and sales to show for it.

Up until recently, Celine’s presence in New Zealand was limited to eyewear, but it recently expanded its offering.

In exciting news for fashion fans and lovers of all things luxury, the famous French brand has just opened an exclusive retail concession within the high-fashion department store T Galleria By DFS, Auckland — an elegant new addition to the retailer’s assortment.

Celine, T Galleria by DFS, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Celine’s first boutique in New Zealand, the elegantly designed space houses the label’s sophisticated and sought-after range of leather goods, jewellery, and eyewear.

The department store celebrated the launch by hosting an exclusive preview for its top customers on Friday, February 24, before opening to the public the next day.

Celine at T Galleria by DFS, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

VIP guests were treated to early access to the new arrivals within a dedicated client-telling area, and the opportunity to learn about the brand from Celine specialists who were there on the night to share their knowledge and expertise. And for an extra touch of sophistication, an expert harpist performed, making the evening truly special.

It's an example of the tailored, high-end service that the luxury retailer provides for its clientele, who frequent the popular shopping destination.

Photo / Supplied

T by DFS Galleria, Auckland is housed in a prime spot in the central city — the handsome heritage building Custom House on Customs St East, originally built in 1889, a corner spot that puts in the heart of town, flanked by other high-end businesses.

Located in the buzzy downtown district, it’s surrounded by stylish restaurants and luxury hotels, and a stone’s throw from the scenic waterfront and glittering harbour. All this makes it a draw for visitors and locals alike. Stay nearby, shop duty-free, and then wine and dine to your heart’s content.

Celine at T Galleria by DFS, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

T Galleria by DFS, Auckland, has been a signification part of the central city shopping experience for years, but it’s also firmly focused on the future, and in prime position to make the most of the surging interest in aspiration fashion and accessories.

Auckland’s luxury market is evolving, and Celine is the latest to join a swathe of global luxury and high-fashion brands to descend on our shores.

Photo / Supplied

Many can be found alongside Celine at T by DFS Galleria, Auckland. The department store also stocks eyewear from Prada, Bulgari, Burberry and Gucci; bags from Stella McCartney, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, and Ferragamo; timepieces by Longines, Omega, Chopard, Tag Heuer and Emporio Armani; jewellery from the likes of Piaget; and beauty from brands like Givenchy, Jo Malone London, La Mer, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Miu Miu, Tom Ford and more.

It’s a very impressive assortment for the well-heeled shopper, and all items are available at duty-free pricing for those departing New Zealand.

Celine at T Galleria by DFS, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Seeing plenty of potential in the New Zealand market, DFS has even expanded its local footprint with the opening of the new T by DFS Galleria in Queenstown (itself a luxury travel destination) with the sophisticated, spacious department store located in a historic building.